Hogs have adjustments to make if they want Quad 1 win over Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After facing one of the more efficient scoring teams in the country at Georgia Saturday night, the Razorbacks will face a formidable Vanderbilt team capable of cutting nets in March.

Despite losing its previous two games to Florida and Texas, the Commodores are still a dangerous adversary that averages more than 90 points per game which ranks No. 10 in Division I basketball.

Avoid Slow Start

One thing Arkansas must do is avoid slow starts like the team's previous two road games. Coach John Calipari has seen his team respond after sluggish outings this season, but the Hogs must make an imperative change before this becomes a worrisome trend as SEC play wears on.

“[The slow start] is on us, on me," Calipari said Saturday following a 90-76 loss at Georgia. "Obviously if they’re not responding, then I’m not communicating as well as I need to in that situation,”

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) tries to get to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson (25) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks needed a strong second-half performance, eventually tying the game, 70-70, with around four minutes to go. However, Arkansas couldn't hold on to keep the game close after using so much energy and effort to get the game back within striking distance.

“If we hadn’t been down that much early, we would have been up more," Calipari said. "It's a little different game. You go down 18, or whatever we were down, it’s hard.”

Strong at Home

The Razorbacks 13-5 (3-2 SEC) look to get back on track inside Bud Walton Arena Tuesday night and are more than capable of doing just that.

Calipari's team has struggled mightily in back-to-back road losses against Georgia and Auburn the previous two Saturdays, but the Hogs have the chance to right wrongs with two straight SEC home games. Like Vanderbilt, Arkansas can score with the best teams at just shy of 90 points per game, which is good for No. 15 nationally.

One major key to an Arkansas victory comes from its ability to create turnovers at home. Second-year coach Mark Byington's team is one of the best at maintaining possessions averaging just 9.7 turnovers per game, which ranks No. 9 nationally.

Vanderbilt Commodores coach Mark Byington paces the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt also forces opponents into 13.8 turnovers per game, rankings No. 78 nationally, which helped power them to an undefeated 16-0 start. The Razorbacks like to pop in passing lanes to get out in transition for momentum swinging dunks and backbreaking three-point attempts.

The Razorbacks are 16-5 against Vanderbilt all-time at home with the last victory coming in 2020, 75-55, under former coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas got the best of the Commodores last season at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, 90-77.

Arkansas will look to extend pressure beyond the arc and forces Vanderbilt guards to initiate offense deeper into possessions in hopes of cutting down Vanderbilt's productivity by reducing overall possessions. The Commodores play relatively fast with 69 possessions per game.

Razorbacks Dictate Tempo

While getting open threes and transition dunks are an essential part of the Razorbacks game plan, they always seem to play with more physicality, motivation and effort at home.

That physicality comes with more free throw attempts than opponents by increasing focus on driving to the basket. The Razorbacks usually make opponents pay for fouling by making an SEC-high 80% mark from the charity stripe.

While that's Arkansas' identity, Vanderbilt's is to play a finesse brand built on floor separation to throw up as many three-point attempts possible. Vanderbilt makes more than 10 threes per game, but has only eclipsed that mark once in SEC play in an 83-71 win over South Carolina.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) dunks the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Arkansas has struggled to defend beyond the arc this season, resulting in opponents making 8-of-27 threes per game. That mark has remained the same against SEC competition and has become an equalizer to the Razorbacks' ability to get to the free throw line.

The Razorbacks’ athleticism and length on the perimeter allows them to contest shots without overhelping, which is key against a Commodores team that relies on ball movement rather than creating off isolation situations.

If the Razorbacks remain ranked by AP Poll voters Monday afternoon, that will give fans an attendance their first home game between ranked opponents since Dec. 3 against Louisville. Tip-off inside Bud Walton Arena is set for Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Hogs Feed: