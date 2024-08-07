Razorback Sets New Olympic Record, Strikes Gold in Paris
PARIS — All you need is one. In field events, all you need is one perfectly executed attempt to carry you to Olympic Glory. Arkansas alum Roje Stona's throw in the fourth round out of six of 70 meters in the discus final was enough for the contingent of Hogs to pick up their first gold medal of these Olympics.
The throw not only was a personal best for Stona, but broke a 20 -year-old Olympic record set by Virgilijus Alekena in Athens 2004 of 69.89 meters. Prior to that throw, Stona was sitting in eighth place.
Mykolas Alekna, the son of Virgilijus and presumptive gold medal favorite, having smashed the world record earlier this year in Roman, Oklahoma finished in the silver medal for Lithuania position just behind with a throw of 69.97 meters. Matthew Denny of Australia rounded out the podium with a bronze medal throw of 69.31 meters.
This is the fourth medal that the Razorback contingent has picked up on the track at the Paris Olympics. Stona follows in the footsteps of Amber Anning, Kaylyn Brown and Wayne Pinnock bringing back a piece of the Eiffel Tower stateside.
HOGS FEED:
• All agree: Razorbacks' underrated player on defensive front
• Hogs' Fouch wanting receivers to understand opportunity
• Broden possible breakout candidate at WR for Razorbacks
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook