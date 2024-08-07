All Agree: Razorbacks' Underrated Player on Defensive Front
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If nothing else, Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory deserves respect for being around for six years. That's longer than even coach Sam Pittman has been running the Razorbacks.
"It's kind of a joke in the room," Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams said Wednesday. "Coach Pitt might bring up when he first got here and things like that. He asked guys, 'Raise your hand who was here when we first got here' and all that. [Gregory] might be one of maybe two or three that's in the room and was actually here when [Pittman] first got here."
Adams is glad he's around as they try to put the pieces around preseason All-SEC player Landon Jackson. Gregory, who didn't see the field much in his first season, is the old man in the rooom now.
"He brings a lot of maturity to the room," Adams said. "When there's a time to open his mouth and take control of the room, he does that understanding every position up front. He knows that he plays at a high level, plays physical. I mean, everything he brings to the table has been great for us in our room.
"He’s very, very underrated. He does a really, really good job. He’s such a humble kid that that stuff doesn’t really bother him. He doesn’t ask questions about it, it’s not even an issue with him. He just shows up and works hard every day."
In a day and age when players are quick to hit the eject button on themselves at a school, Gregory has endured injuries, changing coaches and a revolving door of teammates, but managed to stick around.
"I never really thought about going anywhere else. My mindset is I’m going to stick with it throughout wherever I’m at. Going other places, that wasn’t really my mindset.
I didn’t expect to be here this long, but life is life," Gregory said. "Injuries happen, a lot of stuff happens. I’m just here and I’m glad to be here. The first couple seasons, it was kind of hard. I came from a school that pretty much won a lot of games. Coming in and losing, that kind of messed up a lot of people’s psyche a little bit. I wanted to win, I wanted to get better so I tried to come in every year and perfect my craft and get better every year.
"From the team in 2019 to this team, the improvement is huge. I see a lot of competitiveness from the offense, from the defense. I feel like we’re working and we’re getting better every day."
Gregory has gotten the respect of the others in the group as well. He is the leader, regardless of how much time he gets to spend on the field.
"He brings a lot to the team," Jackson said. "This year he’s really starting to open up even more. He’s always been a leader by example, but this year he’s being a lot more vocal than I’ve ever seen him. He’s really taken on a leadership role and that’s playing a big part in the defense. With him being one of the older guys, or the oldest guy on defense, everybody respects him. He’s been here for a while, he knows what it takes and knows how to get the job done. He brings a big leadership role to the defense."
The Razorbacks will open the season Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark., against UAPB. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
