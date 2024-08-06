Razorback Athletics Picks Up More Hardware at Paris Olympics
PARIS — Arkansas continues to pick up hardware at the 2024 Olympics. Following in the footsteps of fellow Razorbacks in the 4x400 mixed relay, Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock took silver in the final of the men's long jump with a jump of 8.36 meters.
Pinnock briefly occupied the gold medal position after his second jump in the final which consisted of six rounds. but defending Olympic champion from Tokyo Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece nailed a jump of 8.48 meters with a perfect take-off to take back top spot on the podium. He never relinquished the top spot on the medal stand after that. Italy's Mattia Furlani finished with the bronze with a jump in the opening round of 8.34 meters.
The former Razorback, who recently decided to forgo the rest of his college eligibility in favor of a professional contract, was one of only two jumpers who competed in all six rounds (bottom four of a 12-person final are eliminated after the third jump) not to commit a foul, but could not find the distance to dethrone Tentoglou. Tentoglou becomes the first person to successfully defend his title since the U.S's Carl Lewis won four straight long jump golds from 1984 to 1996.
Elsewhere on the track in the morning prelim session, Nikki Hiltz finished the heats on the 1,500 meters in a time of 4:00.72 and took third in her heat to progress straight through to the semifinal round Thursday.
Chris Bailey also progressed with a personal best time of 44.31 seconds in the semifinals of the 400 meters. He took one of two time qualifer spots after finishing third in his semifinal heat. Bailey goes for gold 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Plenty of other Razorbacks will be in action in the later rounds as well. Tina Sutej is first at noon in the women's pole vault final. Roje Stona will follow in the discus at 1:25 p.m. Finally Amber Anning, who already has a bronze in the relay, along with Nickisha Pryce will both run in the semis of the women's 400 meters starting at 1:45 p.m.
All the action will be broadcast on the networks of NBC and individual streams and events can be found on Peacock.
HOGS FEED:
• 'Unc' brings new level of experience to Razorbacks' receivers
• USA TODAY poll shows just how tough Razorbacks' schedule will be this year
• Razorback battles for spot on Olympic podium
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook