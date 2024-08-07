Hogs' Fouch Wanting Receivers to Understand Opportunity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We're now approaching a week's worth of fall camp and there have been different variations of the usual camp word salad. Everyone's faster, stronger and better in different ways, however, there's been one consistent tune since the spring.
Every offensive player who has spoken to the media has talked about the excitement about working in a Bobby Petrino offense. No position group stands to benefit more than the receivers.
Sure, Taylen Green was hand-picked, but Arkansas' receivers, who suffered under the mish-mash combo of Dan Enos and Kenny Guiton last year, unexpectedly get a massive upgrade. Isaiah Sategna is the latest to talk about the anticipation of working with the new offensive coordinator.
"I heard about all the hype from him and I’m really just reaping the benefits," Sategna said. "I feel like his offense just really fits my play style. "
Ronnie Fouch, who worked under Petrino at Missouri State is trying to ingrain the idea that there are plenty of different creative concepts, allowing for plenty of different receivers to get involved in the action.
"I try and motivate the room," Fouch said. "'Hey, all you guys can play. You show your talents on the field, and we'll create a personnel package for you. You've seen that in the past with different offenses he's had and moving guys around."
It's perhaps the most diverse receiver group in the country. No other receiver group can say that there is a 10+ year age gap between the youngest and oldest receivers. Players like Sategna have plenty of talent with few catches. Sategna has less than 150 career yards, and Andrew Armstrong came back as a top-10 receiver in the SEC last year.
"That’s what I’m here to do," Fouch said . "Coach them as hard as I can [and] motivate them and try to have a better year than they’ve ever had."
It's up to Fouch and Petrino to work their magic and make sure that everyone gets their playing time and turns the potential energy into something worth watching.
