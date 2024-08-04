Petrino Offense Produces Highlights Through First Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's completely fine for fans to either overreact or dismiss highlights in practice. Most folks use the wait-and-see approach when it comes to Arkansas' football team and rightfully so given its peaks and valleys over the past 12 years.
One thing that is certain so far through the first week of training camp. Razorbacks wide receivers Tyrone Broden and Davion Dozier have shown sticky hands. Below is Taylen Green's crisp pass to Broden after he beat Jaylon Braxton in coverage.
This throw was perfectly placed by redshirt backup quarterback Malachi Singleton from about 25 yards out.
If a ball is thrown somebody's way they better catch it or at least the expectation conditioned to believe for anyone following the Razorbacks program under Bobby Petrino from 2008-2012. Comapred to the next clip shown, Dozier didn't clap, taunt his defender or even celebrate his one paw nag.
The redshirt freshman returned to the line for his next rep which was closer to Petrino's style back in the day. Maybe he's calmed a tad bit as age has a way of tempering the most rabid redheads.
After the second spring practice, Hogs Plus spent time with Arkansas' reconstructed offensive line which had a different type of energy. Fun times might not have happened like that or they were blotted out of former Razorbacks tight end DJ Williams mind.
Here's a hilarious take about Arkansas' spring practice atmosphere in March by Williams himself.
Forever ingrained in my memory is Petrino's face, ruthless as can be, during a night game at South Carolina in 2010.
"Look my players in the eye," Petrino exclaimed towards the officials.
Of course, the SEC officials ruled Gameocks' quarterback Stephen Garcia's forward progress was stopped with the ball on the ground with the whistle blown. Fast forward to the 34:21 mark and determine what the call should have been.
Petrino's attention to every detail is what made him one of the great head coaches from 2004-2011. It was a time period where offensive philosophies were shifted from three yards and a cloud of dust to spread tempo concepts.
With this generation of football talent quarterbacks need to understand RPO in order to properly run college offenses. Receivers must use their speed, hands and IQ to find ways to create separation in smaller timeframes and throwing windows to find openfield.
Offensive synchronization is more vital than ever when it comes to team chemistry. WIth such talk about Arkansas' team bonding and closeness maybe things are changing.
Confidence, swagger, mojo and expectations are four things that are most needed for a team to flip a script on recent history. Right now, combining new and old might pay off after all.
