FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a world where college sports are dominated more than ever by the almighty dollar, non-revenue sports seem to have taken even more of a back seat than they once did.

That hasn't stopped Arkansas soccer, led by head coach Colby Hale, from winning at a historical clip compared to his predecessors.

Hale, 50, signed an extension with the University of Arkansas through 2030 on Monday, and for good reason. All he does is win.

Not only is his the only UA head soccer coach to ever take the Razorbacks to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, he's the only one to take them to the NCAA Tournament at all, doing so 12 times in 13 seasons at the helm. Hale has also led the Hogs to

"We don't have NIL, we don't have rev share, we don't have a lot of these things that some of the other schools have... We have the least entitled team in an sport in any school in America."



Colby Hale on how he's built a competitive program at Arkansas: pic.twitter.com/by1AAAHsX3 — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 17, 2026

That doesn't mean Hale's road to success has been smooth. A relative lack of resources compared to other programs in Fayetteville has made his job tougher, even if it doesn't seem that way.

"We always say, 'Excuses are for losers. Don't be a loser,'" Hale said Wednesday on the Chuck and Bo Show. "The top schools in women's soccer, traditionally, are the top academic schools. Duke, UCLA, Notre Dame, Stanford are traditionally the powerhouses. So we had to do it a little bit different.

"We don't have NIL. We don't have rev share. We don't have a lot of these things that a lot of the other schools have. We just said, 'We're going to build the best team.' The irony, the cool part about it is, I think it relates to the state of Arkansas in general. We're a little bit of the kind of, chip on our shoulder, we're going to be the blue-collar, hard-working tough team. I think that's why the fans come and love it. It's very relatable. We have the least entitled team in any sport in any school in America."

Anyone who has seen the often-fiery Hale coach his squad during games, especially those its winning comfortably, can attest to that. Whether it be how he coaches his players, talks to officials or conducts his occasionally profanity-laced postgame media scrums, Hale never takes his foot off the gas.

Arkansas Razorbacks soccer coach Colby Hale | Razorbacks Soccer

That shows in his demeanor and that of his team. It also shows in the results, and it's why UA leadership believes in Hale enough to extend him long-term, even in a landscape where a financial windfall likely isn't walking through the gates of Razorback Field anytime soon.

Despite sustained success, Arkansas' soccer program lost over $2.847 million during fiscal year 2025. Only five UA programs lost more during the same span.

While an influx of cash into the Arkansas soccer program wouldn't be turned down by Hale, there is something admirable about how he took a Razorback soccer program that was unknown nationally and turned it into a perennial contender, especially without the help many other programs are receiving.

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