FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will play both Oral Roberts and Robert Morris inside Bud Walton Arena as part of its 2026-27 non-conference slate, according to a report from Matt Jones of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Arkansas will face Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Oral Roberts on Saturday, Dec. 5. Those games join a Dec. 22 matchup against Central Michigan and a Dec. 29 game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley as the confirmed home games for Arkansas in non-conference play.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III (24) and guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrate after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas has neutral site games scheduled against Virginia in Washington, D.C., in early November, Indiana in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17, Michigan State in Detroit on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Dec. 1 and Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 19. The Hogs will begin SEC play on Jan. 2 against Missouri in BWA.

While not huge matchups, the addition of two games in Fayetteville is nice to see for Razorback fans given that all of its marquee non-con matchups this year are slated to take place at neutral sites.

Arkansas is 12-2 all-time against Oral Roberts and last faced ORU in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with Davonte Davis hitting a late shot to give Arkansas a 72-70 victory.

The five matchups between the two schools prior to their meeting in the NCAA Tournament occurred in Fayetteville, where Arkansas is 8-0 against the Golden Eagles. The Razorbacks' two losses to Oral Roberts occurred on ORU's home floor in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Arkansas guard Jordan Smith Jr (23) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas has only played Robert Morris once, doing so on Dec. 20, 2012. Arkansas escaped Bud Walton Arena with a narrow 79-74 victory thanks a 23-point effort from B.J. Young in front of a crowd of just over 7,000.

With all the hype around Arkansas' 2026-27 roster and the fact that the Hogs could very well be ranked inside the top 15 at the time of both matchups, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a much larger crowd for both games inside the Basketball Palace of Mid-America.

Arkansas will unofficially begin its 2206-27 season Friday in the Bahamas against the Bahamas National Team in the first of four games for the Hogs in the Baha Mar summer league.

The Razorbacks will also play an exhibition games in Fayetteville against Gonzaga and Memphis, with the potential to travel to Kansas for an exhibition as well.

Razorbacks 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Early Nov.: Virginia, Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.

Nov. 10: Robert Morris, Bud Walton Arena

Nov. 17: Indiana, Madison Square Garden - New York City

No. 26: Michigan State, Little Caesers Arena - Detroit, Mich.

Dec. 1: at North Carolina , ACC-SEC Challenge

Dec. 5: Oral Roberts, Bud Walton Arena

Dec. 19: Arizona, Mortgage Matchup Center - Phoenix, Ariz.

Dec. 22: Central Michigan, Bud Walton Arena*



* = not confirmed

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