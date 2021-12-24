Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Time to Catch Up on Stories You Missed

    Recapping the top stories of December
    This is why we compiled the month's top stories to help you catch up before all the Razorback teams spring back into action next week.

    Kade Renfro

    With Pittman contemplating going after a quarterback, who might be on the menu?

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/whos-on-the-menu-should-pittman-go-quarterback-shopping

    Kamani Johnson-Elon

    Hogs men’s basketball channels its inner 1990s yields positive results

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-mens-basketball/trip-back-to-the-90s-yields-positive-results

    AH_Recruiting_JalenLewis

    Not landing a Top 10 class makes it almost impossible to finish Top 10

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/not-recruiting-top-10-classes-means-you-wont-finish-there

    AH_TREWILLIAMSLEAVES

    Trey Williams choosing to opt out for NFL draft saved Pittman from having to suspend him

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/tre-williams-choice-probably-saved-sam-pittman-having-to-suspend-him

    Eric Musselman-Hofstra

    Hofstra puts together perfect recipe for upset

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-mens-basketball/how-to-put-together-the-perfect-upset-this-holiday-season

    Tre Williams

    More drama around who’s headed for the door than coming in on signing day

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/more-drama-in-whos-leaving-than-whos-coming-now-on-signing-day

    AH_Pittman_100 Bill

    Pittman needs to cash in while he can

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/its-all-about-the-pittmans-baby

    AH_RecruitingCard_HunterTalley

    Sought-after LSU transfer Jackson draws flare, walk-on Talley brings heart

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/talley-swears-allegiance-to-hogs

    AH_Recruiting_LandonJackson

    Pittman’s staff worked hard to land big-time recruits just days before signing period

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/hog-fans-may-find-a-few-extra-treats-under-the-tree-this-year

    Au'Diese Toney-Oklahoma

    Arkansas got floored in Oklahoma

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-mens-basketball/razorbacks-get-knocked-out-in-oklahoma

    AH_WWE_DaltonWagner

    Wagner, Ridgeway tease future match against each other in professional wrestling

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/wagner-ridgeway-may-be-coming-to-a-wrestlemania-near-you

    Burks opts out

    No one should have been surprised Burks left to prepare for draft

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/no-one-should-have-been-suprised-ajbout-hogs-treylon-burks-leaving-to-prepare-for-nfl-draft

    Screen Shot 2021-12-24 at 3.29.00 AM

    SEC Shorts parodies Arkansas finally getting into bowl dance

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/sec-shorts-parodies-how-hogs-got-into-bowl-dance

    AH_Recruiting_JadonHaselwood

    Hogs essentially trade OU Woods for Haselwood

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/switching-of-wide-receivers-between-arkansas-oklahoma-almost-feels-like-nfl-trade

    Grant Morgan

    Grant Morgan named Burlsworth Award winner

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/razorbacks-grant-morgan-wins-burlsworth-trophy-as-top-walk-on

    Bijan Robinson

    Texas move on NIL puts pressure on Hogs to find players money

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/name-image-likeness-rates-skyrocket-with-texas-latest-move

    USATSI_17257317_168396119_lowres

    SEC fans can call Riley a coward for running away from competition, but cannot call him a liar

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/sec-fans-may-call-riley-a-coward-but-no-one-can-call-him-a-liar

    Kendal Briles

    Briles hits recruiting trail in Mom-mobile

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/briles-hits-dallas-fort-worth-recruiting-trail-in-mom-mobile

    Sam Pittman

    Having a coach other schools want is a new experience for some Razorback fans

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/having-desirable-football-coach-unique-experience-for-newer-razorback-fans

    Mike Woods-Oklahoma

    Woods made call he thought was right in leaving Razorbacks

    https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/woods-made-call-he-thought-was-right-to-leave-razorbacks

