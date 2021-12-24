Time to Catch Up on Stories You Missed

This is why we compiled the month's top stories to help you catch up before all the Razorback teams spring back into action next week.

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

With Pittman contemplating going after a quarterback, who might be on the menu?

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/whos-on-the-menu-should-pittman-go-quarterback-shopping

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Hogs men’s basketball channels its inner 1990s yields positive results

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-mens-basketball/trip-back-to-the-90s-yields-positive-results

Not landing a Top 10 class makes it almost impossible to finish Top 10

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/not-recruiting-top-10-classes-means-you-wont-finish-there

Trey Williams choosing to opt out for NFL draft saved Pittman from having to suspend him

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/tre-williams-choice-probably-saved-sam-pittman-having-to-suspend-him

Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

Hofstra puts together perfect recipe for upset

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-mens-basketball/how-to-put-together-the-perfect-upset-this-holiday-season

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

More drama around who’s headed for the door than coming in on signing day

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/more-drama-in-whos-leaving-than-whos-coming-now-on-signing-day

Pittman needs to cash in while he can

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/its-all-about-the-pittmans-baby

Sought-after LSU transfer Jackson draws flare, walk-on Talley brings heart

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/talley-swears-allegiance-to-hogs

Pittman’s staff worked hard to land big-time recruits just days before signing period

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/hog-fans-may-find-a-few-extra-treats-under-the-tree-this-year

Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Images

Arkansas got floored in Oklahoma

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-mens-basketball/razorbacks-get-knocked-out-in-oklahoma

Wagner, Ridgeway tease future match against each other in professional wrestling

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/wagner-ridgeway-may-be-coming-to-a-wrestlemania-near-you

No one should have been surprised Burks left to prepare for draft

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/no-one-should-have-been-suprised-ajbout-hogs-treylon-burks-leaving-to-prepare-for-nfl-draft

SEC Shorts parodies Arkansas finally getting into bowl dance

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/sec-shorts-parodies-how-hogs-got-into-bowl-dance

Hogs essentially trade OU Woods for Haselwood

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/switching-of-wide-receivers-between-arkansas-oklahoma-almost-feels-like-nfl-trade

Arkansas Communications

Grant Morgan named Burlsworth Award winner

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/razorbacks-grant-morgan-wins-burlsworth-trophy-as-top-walk-on

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) outruns Louisiana cornerback AJ Washington (16) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter, USA TODAY Images

Texas move on NIL puts pressure on Hogs to find players money

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/name-image-likeness-rates-skyrocket-with-texas-latest-move

SEC fans can call Riley a coward for running away from competition, but cannot call him a liar

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/sec-fans-may-call-riley-a-coward-but-no-one-can-call-him-a-liar

Andy Hodges

Briles hits recruiting trail in Mom-mobile

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/briles-hits-dallas-fort-worth-recruiting-trail-in-mom-mobile

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Having a coach other schools want is a new experience for some Razorback fans

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/having-desirable-football-coach-unique-experience-for-newer-razorback-fans

Chris Landsberger/USA TODAY Images

Woods made call he thought was right in leaving Razorbacks

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/woods-made-call-he-thought-was-right-to-leave-razorbacks

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.