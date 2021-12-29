Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    TUSK TALK: ESPN Disregards Fans Once Again

    Message loud and clear – You don't matter
    Author:
    ISAIAH JOE / REGGIE PERRY / JIMMY WITT, JR.

    ISAIAH JOE / REGGIE PERRY / JIMMY WITT, JR.

    ESPN Disregards Fans Once Again

    Dear college sports fans,

    I regret to inform you that your presence is no longer required. We know you made plans around your attendance and that this might affect...

    Rocket Sanders

    Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills

    There’s not much that can be told from the results of a bowl game this century other than which team actually wanted to be there.

    It will be the same on New Year’s Day with...

    Kade Renfro

    Kade Renfro

    Who's on the Menu Should Pittman Go Quarterback Shopping?

    With Kade Renfro down with a torn ACL and Malik Hornsby having struggled with live action throughout the season, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has indicated there is now a possibility that he will consider...

    Kamani Johnson-Elon

    Kamani Johnson

    Recommended Articles

    Trip Back to the '90s Yields Positive Results

    Over the past week, I have traveled from the farthest northwest corner of Arkansas to the deep southeast part of the state with long stop-offs everywhere between.

    It’s been a throwback to...

    Eric Musselman

    Eric Musselman

    Lessons From the Hogs' Past Can Shape Legacies of Current Coaches

    There comes a day in the history of every coaching tenure that people look back on and say one of two things to themselves:

    1. Wow! That was when things really turned.

    2. I forgot that even...

    Malik Hornsby

    Malik Hornsby

    Scrimmage Could Have Significant Impact on Razorback Transfer Portal

    The focus on bowl practices leading up until today has been on evaluating and developing players who don’t traditionally see a great deal of playing time. It’s a strategy that will...

    • RETURN TO allHOGS HOME PAGE

    • Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    ISAIAH JOE / REGGIE PERRY / JIMMY WITT, JR.
    Hogs News

    TUSK TALK: ESPN Disregards Fans Once Again

    13 seconds ago
    ISAIAH JOE / REGGIE PERRY / JIMMY WITT, JR.
    Men's Basketball

    ESPN Disregards Fans Once Again

    48 minutes ago
    John Madden
    Football

    John Madden's 'Special' Interest in Football

    6 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs-Bulldogs Starting Earlier Wednesday

    7 hours ago
    091821-Grant Morgan-UA
    Hogs News

    STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Just How Big IS Outback Bowl for Morgan?

    7 hours ago
    091821-Grant Morgan-UA
    Football

    Just How Big IS Outback Bowl for Morgan?

    6 hours ago
    AH_Outback_Brisker_lowres
    Football

    OUTBACK BOWL: Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short

    12 hours ago
    AH_Outback_Brisker_lowres
    Football

    Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short

    12 hours ago