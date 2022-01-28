WATCH: Hogs' Coach Mike Neighbors Postgame After LSU

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors has a challenge with his team about pushups for goals met (or not met for the players) and he's going to be in pretty good shape after negotiating down to 100 over two days after 90-76 win over No. 12 LSU.

