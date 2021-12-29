Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Razorbacks' Mike Neighbors: 'We Are Definition of Being in Limbo'

    With COVID causing cancellations all across college sports, the Hogs don't know what they are preparing for now
    Author:

    After Arkansas' game at Ole Miss on Thursday night was cancelled, coach Mike Neighbors said Wednesday morning they really don't know how things are going to play out but they are preparing to play somebody and you can watch his complete press conference here.

    allHOGS Home Page

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Recommended Articles

    Mike Neighbors-UCA
    Women's Basketball

    WATCH: How Hogs Dealing with Cancellation

    1 minute ago
    Sam Carter
    Football

    Hogs Add Commit to Current Top 10 2023 Recruiting Class

    26 minutes ago
    Hayden Henry
    Football

    OUTBACK BOWL WATCH: Catch sights, sounds of practice in Tampa, hear from players

    9 hours ago
    ISAIAH JOE / REGGIE PERRY / JIMMY WITT, JR.
    Hogs News

    TUSK TALK: ESPN Disregards Fans Once Again

    10 hours ago
    ISAIAH JOE / REGGIE PERRY / JIMMY WITT, JR.
    Men's Basketball

    ESPN Disregards Fans Once Again

    10 hours ago
    John Madden
    Football

    John Madden's 'Special' Interest in Football

    9 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs-Bulldogs Starting Earlier Wednesday

    17 hours ago
    091821-Grant Morgan-UA
    Hogs News

    STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Just How Big IS Outback Bowl for Morgan?

    17 hours ago