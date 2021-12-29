WATCH: How Hogs Dealing with Cancellation

Publish date:
Razorbacks' Mike Neighbors: 'We Are Definition of Being in Limbo'
With COVID causing cancellations all across college sports, the Hogs don't know what they are preparing for now
After Arkansas' game at Ole Miss on Thursday night was cancelled, coach Mike Neighbors said Wednesday morning they really don't know how things are going to play out but they are preparing to play somebody and you can watch his complete press conference here.
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.