Kings' Uncertain Future Could Put Pressure on Acuff, Brazile to Perform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Sacramento Kings haven't exactly lit the world on fire over the last two decades.

The Kings haven't won a playoff series since 2004 and have only made the NBA playoffs once since 2006.

However, two Razorbacks might be on the way to provide some sort of aid, and hope for the future out west.

Consensus All-American point guard Darius Acuff and fifth-year veteran forward Trevon Brazile are both projected by ESPN to be selected by Sacramento, with the Kings taking Acuff with the seventh pick and Brazile with the 45th pick per ESPN's latest mock draft.

Sacramento Kings coach Doug Christie instructs players during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As much of a celebration as being selected in the NBA draft would be, and deservedly so for both players, there will be work to do right away.

The Kings went 22-60 last season en route to a 14th-place finish in the Western Conference during the 2025-26 season and could see a pair of experienced guards in Demar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook leave as both are free agents going into the summer.

That's where Acuff comes in, even if Sacramento does retain Zach Lavine as its expected to do.

Lavine averaged 19.2 points per game in just 37 appearances with the Kings this season, but bringing in a player like Acuff who could be a face of the franchise is a key first step in what will be a long rebuilding phase.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Sacramento is also paying Lavine nearly $49 million to play during the 2026-27 season, assuming he exercises his option as he is expected to do. That leaves the Kings with little cash on hand to dole out in free agency.

So long as Acuff falls as far down on the board as No. 7, all signs point to Sacramento selecting him. Brazile's draft night fate, however, is a little trickier to sort out.

The 6-foot-10 big man would be joining a crowded frontcourt if he were to be selected by the Kings.

Precious Achiuwa could return to Sacramento this summer, with 23-year-old Maxime Raynaud, 24-year-old Dylan Cardwell and 30-year-old Damontas Sabonis.

Sabonis was floated as a potential piece in a trade in recent days, though the possibility of Sacramento trading its centerpiece big man has become less likely.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) dunks in the second half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

But Brazile would be a young, fresh face in Sacramento's backcourt who would have chemistry with its point guard in Acuff if the latter is picked up the first round.

It is entirely possible that the Kings trade away the No. 45 pick entirely, but if they do use it, selecting a pair of Razorbacks could be the first step on a long rebuilding journey for a franchise searching for any semblance of success.

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft takes place Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. CT live from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn and will air on ESPN. Then, the second round will take place Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 7 p.m. CT and also air on ESPN.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.