17-Year-Old Davion Thompson Is Already Arkansas' Floor General

FAYETTEVILLE — Davion Thompson should be in high school. Instead, he's turning into a bona fide floor general for Arkansas.

The 17-year-old who reclassified to the Class of 2026 scored 15 points on 5-8 shooting on Wednesday in Arkansas' 76-53 win over Robert Morris and had a big hand in getting what was a dormant UA offense early going in the latter stages of the game.

Thompson also had five rebounds and seven assists, with the latter proving that he's become the quarterback of an Arkansas offense that played inconsistently in its last two games.

"Man, he's special," said Thompson's teammate and fellow freshman JJ Andrews. "17 years old, going against grown men. 24 year olds, 25, however old they are, being a floor general. That's very mature of him. You know, since the time that he's got here with us, he's definitely matured so much in his decision making, his IQ, and just looking for ways to impact the game. And he can put the ball in the basket, or he can put players in the right position. He's definitely been a great player."

The kid's gonna be great! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KMUZ7hzN79 — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 12, 2026

"He's got a good feel," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said of Thompson. "What I'm trying to get him to do is, I need you to run the team. Don't act like this is eighth grade and you're trying to score. We need a guy that's delivering balls and getting us into offense. So when you go in at point, you make sure you're that guy. And then, if you're pressing, you're up running and you're doing it., I'm going to leave you in until you tell me you got to come out."

Thompson had two steals in 26 minutes of action on Wednesday, one of which led to a dunk on the other hand that showed off the 6-foot-2 guard's hops.

REMINDER THAT DAVION THOMPSON IS 17 YEARS OLD!



14 points on 5-6 shooting. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oo6lNOFfdL — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 12, 2026

Wednesday was a well-rounded performance for Thompson, who appears to be Arkansas' best pure point guard. Highly touted recruit Jordan Smith Jr. has played well defensively but struggled to make shots, and Arkansas' offense seems more crisp when Thompson is directing traffic and Smith is playing off the ball.

Thompson will have to show that he can be a floor general against much better competition come SEC play, but so far, there's little not to like about the young point guard.

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