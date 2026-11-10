Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Ole Miss Rebels’ College Football Playoff chances took a major hit in Week 10, as they were blown out at home by the Georgia Bulldogs for their third loss of the 2026 season.

Trinidad Chambliss and Co. are now favored on the road in Week 11 in a must-win game against the Oklahoma Sooners and John Mateer.

The Sooners are just 5-4 this season, but they’ve shown an ability to play with some of the best teams in the country. Oklahoma upset Texas in the Red River Rivalry game earlier this season, and it knocked off the Florida Gators in Week 10, likely ending Florida’s chances at a CFB Playoff berth.

Can Mateer and Co. do the same to Chambliss and the Rebels?

Oddsmakers certainly think it’s possible with the Sooners set as -105 underdogs, and the Oklahoma defense has been one of the best in the country all season long.

Ole Miss has relied heavily on Chambliss’ playmaking this season, but it was held to just seven points in the loss to Georgia. While the Rebels have some impressive wins they'll likely need some help to reach the playoff as a three-loss team.

Ole Miss finishes the regular season with games against Oklahoma Wofford and Mississippi State, and it projects to be favored in all of them. Can it take care of priority No. 1 with a win in Week 11?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss -1.5 (-102)

Oklahoma +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -115

Oklahoma: -105

Total

49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 4:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Ole Miss record: 6-3

Oklahoma record: 5-4

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss

This season, Chambliss has gone from the Heisman favorite to completely out of the race with some poor play in a big game against Georgia last week.

Overall, the veteran quarterback has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards, 18 scores and nine picks while also adding seven scores on the ground. Chambliss’ highs are some of the best in the country, but the turnovers have been an issue this season.

Now, he takes on an Oklahoma defense that is No. 2 in the country in adjusted EPA/Play and No. 5 in EPA/Pass. Things will not be any easier than they were against Georgia, which held Chambliss to just 170 passing yards and a pick.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick

Ole Miss may have looked awful against the best team in the SEC in Week 10, but I’m going to trust it at this short price to beat Oklahoma.

The Sooners have won some big games this season, and their defense remains an elite unit after holding Florida to just seven points in Week 10. Still, this offense is almost impossible to trust against a team that can put up points – something Ole Miss has done for most of the season.

The Rebels are 14th in adjusted EPA/Play on offense and 27th in success rate, posting the 10th-best success rate on third and fourth down plays this season.

While Oklahoma may get a few more stops than most teams do, I have a hard time trusting the Sooners to do anything with them. Unlike Florida, which ranks outside the top-100 in defensive success rate, the Rebels are 54th in the country in defensive success rate and 48th in adjusted EPA/Play.

Oklahoma has scored under 30 points in all but one game (Week 1 against UTEP) this season, and it clocks in at 109th in offensive success rate. The way to beat the Rebels is on the ground, but Oklahoma has been unable to run the ball all season (126th in EPA/Rush).

At the end of the day, I trust Chambliss more than Mateer in what should be a low-scoring game.

Pick: Ole Miss Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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