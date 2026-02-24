Acuff Clear Lottery Pick, but When Will Thomas Go in NBA Draft?

When freshman Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas first decided to follow fellow Steel City native John Calipari to Fayetteville as a Top 10 recruit, there was concern about whether he would end up playing second fiddle to fellow 5-star guard Darius Acuff, Jr.

While Acuff has certainly earned his share of the spotlight as he pushes for SEC Player of the Year, Thomas has helped form one of the greatest duos in all of college basketball regardless of freshman status.

That hasn't been a problem as both get plenty of shots while still displaying a knack for sharing the ball and finding open teammates.

I want to emphasize that Meleek Thomas is much more than a scorer. I think his defense and motor are both pretty underrated.



Here are some clips of him competing and being disruptive on that end.



He's posting a 2.8 STL% so far (same figure in conf play). pic.twitter.com/wdAf6EObJb — FLOOR and CEILING (Wilko) (@wilkomcv) February 23, 2026

It's their ability to get buckets and light up the scoreboard that is the key to their value. Both can score on their own, both can get points in a hurry while making a flurry of shots from deep and while driving the lane.

The backcourt duo is so good they lead the country when it comes to a pair of freshman teammates. More honors will be coming their way.

Acuff is a lock to be the SEC Freshman of the Year. Thomas is a shoo-in to make the leagues' All-Freshman team.

Both will be drafted by the NBA. Acuff is destined to be a lottery pick, but where will Thomas go in the draft? Or will he be chosen at all in the two-round draft?

Thomas certainly showed off his shooting skills early in the season when dropped 28 points against overmatched James Madison.

According to NBA Draft Room, Acuff is projected to be the No. 7 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks and the second point guard picked, two spots after 6-foot-4 Houston freshman Kingston Flemings.

Here's what Draft Room said about Acuff:

PG – Arkansas – HT: 6-foot-2 – WT: 190 – Fr – After the AD (Anthony Davis) trade the Mavs are full steam ahead for the lottery. They need talent at just about every position but their biggest need is a young, dynamic guard to take the reigns from Kyrie (Irving) and to pair with Cooper Flagg. Acuff Jr. is a baller, a winner and a big time shot-maker who plays with a ton of confidence.

PLAYER COMP: Stephon Marbury, Coby White, Damian Lillard

High praise, "... young dynamic guard ... a baller, a winner and a big-time shot-maker who plays with a ton of confidence."

Arkansas' Meleek Thomas had a really good game against Alabama:



24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 6-8 3PT, 8-13 FG



The true freshman swingman is an incredibly skilled offensive player with great positional size. He also took on the challenge of guarding Labaron Philon for most… pic.twitter.com/XKxvib0VqN — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) February 20, 2026

Record-setting Razorback might be named league's best

Those attributes are why Acuff has won SEC Freshman of the Week eight times, two more than anyone in history. It's why he's got a great shot at being named SEC Player of the Year.

Where does that leave Thomas? His value and improvement weren't hindered by playing with Acuff, and might've been more on display as Acuff also drew defensive attention.

While Acuff leads the SEC with 22.2 points per game, Thomas is 18th at 15.3. Acuff tops the league in assists with 6.2 per outing and assist/turnover ratio at 3.2.

Acuff is tied for the league lead in three-point shooting, making 44.1%. Thomas is netting 41%.

Acuff can beat his man on the dribble almost at will, getting to his mid-range shot and finishing at the rim. That same description pretty much applies to Thomas, who scores from deep with floaters in the lane or from the side and from mid-range.

Both frequently make threes from NBA range, stretching defenses that open holes and passing lanes for teammates.

Will Thomas be an afterthought in upcoming NBA draft?

Do the pros consider Thomas an elite player? Will he be drafted at all? How early might his name be called?

According to NBA Draft Room, Thomas also has a big payday in his future. He's projected as the 22nd pick in the upcoming pro draft.

Here's the skinny on the slender Thomas:

SG – Arkansas – HT: 6-foot-5 – WT: 185 – Fr– A silky smooth scoring guard who doesn’t have elite size but has a great feel for the game and a high skill level. Will have to add strength but you can’t teach his level of shooting touch.

Calipari knew he might lose both Acuff and Thomas to the pros after a single season with the Razorbacks. The Hall of Fame coach is accustomed to that as he's likely recruited and coached more one-and-done stars than anyone in college basketball history.

Thomas and Acuff are likely to continue that trend, especially Acuff. If Thomas decides to play another season under Cal's tutelage, he might become a lottery pick next year.

