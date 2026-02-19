Built For March: Razorbacks Peaking at Right Time Despite Loss at Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks fans are hours removed from an emotional roller coaster ride of a loss in Tuscaloosa against the Crimson Tide.

The game ultimately decided in double overtime, 117-115, will go down as an instant classic for one team, and another that wishes it could get a chance to change the outcome. Calipari uses the "no regrets" line plenty and has probably moved on to the Missouri game.

Hopefully his team has as well. While a generational performance from Darius Acuff will never be forgotten in the history books, Arkansas still dropped a game it should've won, but at least this time it doesn't end their season.

Much like last season's loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, Alabama wiped a double-digit deficit away in the second half to come away victorious.

Arkansas Razorback coach John Calipari directs his players during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

No Signature Road Win

The Razorbacks have picked up a neutral site victory against the Red Raiders and knocked off a high-scoring Louisville team in Bud Walton in December. There have been chances to take down teams like Houston (New Jersey) and Duke (Chicago), but the Hogs came away short while playing competitively.

There have been losses at Michigan State, Auburn, Georgia, and now Alabama as of Wednesday night. Each of those road environments have been extremely tough to play, but Arkansas' loss to Alabama is one that just slipped away for a variety of reasons.

It took 73 years, but this is the second time Arkansas had multiple players foul out in a double overtime game without the opponent having anyone foul out, according to HogStats.

Well, tonight was just the 2nd double OT game in Arkansas history that at least one Razorback fouled out and no opponents did - other was 1/10/1953 @ Texas A&M https://t.co/5hPy0nezzH pic.twitter.com/3e9iw2cwZG — HogStats.com (@HogStats) February 19, 2026

Arkansas made 14-of-25 lay-ups; Alabama made 16-of-22.

The Razorbacks scored 46 paint points to Alabama’s 58 points. This game was so physical that Alabama shot 34 free throws compared to Arkansas’ 19.

Conspiracy or not, there’s a reason the Razorbacks are 6-30 in true road games that Doug Shows officiates. Arkansas is 85-176 (.326) in true road games in the exact same time span when Shows does not officiate.

Peaking at the Right Time?

Just like last season, the Razorbacks are peaking at the best time and are playing for seeding in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Since Calipari inserted true freshman Meleek Thomas into his starting line-up, his offense immediately became more potent, harder to defend with a 6-2 record to show for it.

Good guards win in March, and there is arguably no better duo in the country as good as Darius Acuff and Thomas. The most unique things about that is they're only true freshman and are playing at a high level as March approaches.

Darius Acuff Jr. with an ALL-TIME performance against No. 25 Alabama 🔥



🏀 49 PTS in 50 MIN

🏀 5 REB

🏀 5 AST



A defensive nightmare 😤 pic.twitter.com/Jxpq4K7qXs — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2026

It's a wonder Calipari is performing magic once again. He is struggling with rotation issues as Karter Knox missed the game with a knee injury and Isaiah Sealy missed for undisclosed reasons. Their absences pushed Calipari to rely on walk-ons Jaden Karuletwa and Elmir Dzafic when DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond, Nick Pringle and Thomas each fouled out.

Until the game became a foul fest, Arkansas' offense looked unstoppable, rivaling units from Calipari's latter days at Kentucky with Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, and Reed Sheppard. If that's the case, Arkansas could take advantage of their No. 5 ranking in KenPom's offensive efficiency ratings.

What's Arkansas' Ceiling?

With all the data, Arkansas still has to come up with ways to get their big men involved offensively as both Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle struggled to get anything going near the basket. There were effort plays late such as Pringle allowing Aiden Sherrell to chase down second chance points with ease, and Ewin not going up with both hands off a putback attempt.

The smallest of details matter and those are winning type of plays that can limit just how far Arkansas can go in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas Razorback guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles a fast break during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

If there was any concern about Acuff's ability to carry a team in big games it ought to be put to rest now. He scored 49 points in 50 minutes of action and committed only one turnover on the night.

That's big boy efficency that can lift Arkansas from being a second weekend team into a contender for a national championship. Calipari needs his supporting cast to remain healthy and also get Knox, with his 38% three-point rate, back in the line-up for his team to reach their full potential.

If this is the team Arkansas trots out on any given night from here out, they will be a tough out for any team in the country.

Hogs Feed: