FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has never been short on options when building a basketball rotation. Three games into the 2026-27 season, however, Arkansas' biggest question may be figuring out which players should be responsible for running its offense.

The Razorbacks have opened the season 2-1, with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Robert Morris surrounding a 91-72 loss to Virginia. While the early results have offered glimpses of Arkansas' offensive potential, the backcourt remains a work in progress.

The most interesting development has been the emergence of freshman Davion Thompson alongside fellow freshman Jordan Smith Jr.

Smith entered the season with significant expectations as a five-star recruit and the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year. He opened his college career with 20 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff before adding 19 against Virginia.

His performance against Robert Morris, however, presented a different challenge.

Smith finished with just three points on 1-of-8 shooting in Arkansas' 76-53 victory over the Colonials. He also recorded five rebounds and two assists in nearly 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Thompson delivered one of the strongest performances of his young college career.

The freshman recorded 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds without committing a turnover in the victory. He also knocked down both of his three-point attempts while shooting 5-of-8 from the field.

REMINDER THAT DAVION THOMPSON IS 17 YEARS OLD!



14 points on 5-6 shooting. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oo6lNOFfdL — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 12, 2026

Thompson's performance against Robert Morris demonstrated that Arkansas has another capable option when it comes to initiating the offense.

The difference between the two performances does not necessarily mean Smith should lose his starting position. Instead, it gives Calipari another opportunity to experiment with how his guards operate together.

More Than a Traditional Point Guard

One of Arkansas' biggest advantages is that it does not necessarily need one player to handle every possession.

Calipari has several players capable of initiating the offense, including junior Billy Richmond III, who demonstrated his versatility against Robert Morris.

Richmond finished with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-of-14 from the field. He also spent time handling point guard responsibilities, giving Arkansas another way to distribute its offensive workload.

Calipari explained after the game that he wanted Richmond to have more opportunities with the basketball following the loss to Virginia.

Jordan Smith Jr. vs Virginia



19 PTS (8-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FTs)

4 STLS

3 AST

2 REBS



Where is he on our mocks RN?? pic.twitter.com/a1ZuDPHFqi — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 8, 2026

That flexibility could become important as Arkansas continues to develop its offensive identity.

Smith can operate with the basketball in his hands or play off the ball, while Thompson has shown an ability to facilitate and create scoring opportunities. Richmond provides another option who can move between positions depending on the matchup.

The challenge is finding a combination that allows all three to contribute without taking away from what makes each player effective.

Jeremiah Wilkinson also remains an important part of that equation. The junior guard added 10 points and four assists against Robert Morris, giving Calipari another experienced option in the backcourt.

With multiple players capable of creating offense, Arkansas has the personnel to avoid becoming overly dependent on one guard.

Production Will Determine the Rotation

Calipari has made it clear that playing time will be earned through performance.

After the Robert Morris victory, he emphasized that players ultimately determine how many minutes they receive through their performances.

That philosophy could create an interesting competition throughout the opening portion of the schedule.

Smith has already demonstrated the scoring ability that made him one of the most highly regarded recruits in the country. Thompson has shown that he can provide production without needing an extended adjustment period. Richmond and Wilkinson offer additional versatility and experience.

Davion Thompson vs Robert Morris 🔥



15PTS

7AST

5REB

2STL

5/8FG pic.twitter.com/XHBPqsZ3CS — Illinois Sports Updates (@Sports4Illinois) November 12, 2026

The next step is determining which combinations translate into consistent offensive production against stronger competition.

Arkansas finished with 25 assists on 31 made field goals against Robert Morris, a significant improvement from the 10 assists it recorded against Virginia. The Razorbacks also committed 10 turnovers against the Colonials after struggling with ball security in Washington.

Those numbers illustrate why Calipari's backcourt decisions extend beyond individual scoring totals.

The Razorbacks need guards who can create opportunities, limit mistakes and keep the offense moving when opposing defenses begin applying more pressure.

Arkansas will have another opportunity to evaluate those combinations Friday when it hosts Central Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena before traveling to face Indiana on Nov. 17.

Potential top-5 pick Jordan Smith Jr. made his college debut for Arkansas tonight 👀



The 6-2 guard finished with 20 pts, 4 reb, and 3 stl in the win pic.twitter.com/ZTwF0K8P9f — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 4, 2026

The early-season sample remains small, and one difficult shooting performance should not determine a freshman's role for the remainder of the season.

However, Thompson's emergence has given Calipari another legitimate option, while Smith's scoring potential makes it difficult to overlook what he can provide.

Arkansas has enough talent in its backcourt to create multiple successful combinations. The question now is whether Calipari can find the right balance before the competition gets even tougher.

For a team with aspirations of competing at the highest level, establishing that identity could become one of the most important developments of the early season.

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