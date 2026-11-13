Texas vs. LSU Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 11

The Texas Longhorns have found some momentum, stringing together three straight wins to get them back in a spot for the College Football Playoff. The bad news is they can ill-afford to lose another game, and now they're set as underdogs when they take on the LSU Tigers.

LSU is 6-3 on the season, but a win on Saturday could get them back in the mix of the playoff conversation.

If you're looking for some bets to place on this SEC duel, you're in the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorites.

Texas vs. LSU Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

LSU -3.5 (-120) vs. Texas

Arch Manning UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Jackson Harris Anytime Touchdown (+125)

LSU -3.5 (-120) vs. Texas

Despite Texas looking much better the past couple of weeks, this is going to be its toughest matchup they've had in a while, so I think it's time to sell high on the Longhorns. Despite the improvement, the Longhorns still rank just 99th in EPA per play and 70th in success rate. Now they face a defense that's 10th in opponent EPA per play and 14th in defensive success rate.

LSU lost this past week, but the Tigers still enter this week ranked first in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and sixth in net success rate. Make no mistake about it: LSU is still one of the best teams in the country. I'll lay the points on the Tigers.

Arch Manning UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Arch Manning has played much better in recent weeks, but he has an extremely tough matchup ahead of him this week. The LSU defense ranks fourth in opponent EPA per pass and eighth in the country in opponent pass success rate. Texas would be smart to stick to their ground game and not ask Manning to do too much. That's enough for me to bet the UNDER on his passing yards total.

Jackson Harris Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Jackson Harris has been far and away the No. 1 receiver for the LSU Tigers. He has 202 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher and five more touchdowns. The only reason he's set at plus-money is because of how good the Texas defense has been, but on the contrary, I think this is a great time to bet on one of the best playmakers in the SEC to find the end zone.

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