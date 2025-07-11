Arkansas' Calipari speaks on changing landscape of college basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas recently hired general manager Remy Cofield to oversee all 19 sports, including basketball. That's where Cofield's experience is, he spent 12 seasons with the Boston Celtics, including nearly 5 years as the director of scouting.
In the university's press release, Cofield's role was described as follows:
"Oversee the strategic allocation of department and affiliate resources to support Razorback head coaches in the acquisition and retention of championship-caliber athletic talent," the university said in a statement. "He will lead player contract negotiations and collaborate with head coaches, recruiting coordinators and administrative staff in implementing each program’s strategic vision."
Calipari struck a different tune when talking to media for the first time Wednesday. He seemed to be ushering Cofield towards the other 18 sports on campus and away from the one in which he has the most experience.
"I know all these agents," Calipari said. "I was in the NBA for a while. I know them, my staff knows them. Who’s going to evaluate the player? Me. So now I'm like, yes, can you get us deals, can you get NIL deals, can you turn us on to that kind of stuff. Absolutely I want him involved in those things. But to evaluate players, what’s a kid’s value to his team? I got to do that."
It's been 25 years since Calipari held a position in the NBA. He was the assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers in from 1999-2000 before returning to college ever since with Memphis.
"’It's more so just trying to get some time when he has time [so] that we can sit down over the summertime." Cofield said on June 25. "He’s been busy the entire last nine months, so everybody’s trying to get away from it all. His coaching staff has been really open to me in a lot of different ways to have very open and honest conversations."
Calipari also asked for sweeping changes with the way the transfer portal and the landscape of college sports. For one, the uncertainty still looms large over the sport.
"For anybody to know where this is going - they’re lying," Calipari said. "For anybody to tell a family ‘we’re going to do this and we’re going to do this too, and this,’ they’re lying. Cause none of us know."
The rule governing the transfer portal right now is in that there are no rules. Players are able to transfer as many times as they wish without penalty, something that Calipari believes not only creates chaos when building a roster, but is detrimental to most kids long-term futures, especially for kids who end up going to a new school each year.
"No college education [because of the transferring]," Calipari said. "They go for a job, they’re offered 55 thousand to start, and what do they say? ‘What? I was making 250. Do I have to go to work? Do you get me a car? Can I have an apartment?’ Okay, all I know is when you go from poor to having some money back to poor, now we’re talking mental health issues."
Less than 24 hours after Calipari spoke, there's been action in the Congress with the best chance at sweeping NIL and transfer portal legislation. The SCORE ACT, officially introduced Thursday, has both Republican and Democrat sponsorship.
According to a press release, the bill "establishes a uniform NIL standard for institutions and governing bodies and clarifies rulemaking authorities regarding eligibility, transfer timelines and compensation caps."
The changes will keep coming, but for now, Calipari will take his team of six returners, seven first-year players and two transfers into his second year as Arkansas coach.