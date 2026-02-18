Arkansas Faces Alabama Test on Road With SEC Stakes on Line

Arkansas knows exactly what’s waiting in Tuscaloosa.

“The way they shoot threes, the way they can get out in transition, the pace of their offense is hard to simulate,” associate coach Kenny Payne said Tuesday. “Our thing is to just be solid.”

That message sets the tone as No. 20 Arkansas travels to face No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum in a matchup that could shift positioning in the SEC standings.

The Razorbacks enter at 19-6 overall and 9-3 in conference play, carrying momentum from a three-game winning streak. Their latest outing featured a dominant home performance over Auburn, fueled by standout nights from freshman Darius Acuff Jr. and sophomore Billy Richmond III.

Alabama, meanwhile, sits at 18-7 and 8-4 in league action. The Crimson Tide’s offensive identity is clear: push the pace and fire from deep. They rank among the national leaders in three-point attempts and makes, making perimeter defense a priority for the Hogs.

Payne didn’t shy away from that reality. “They’re going to do that, but we want to see if they can do it for 40 minutes,” he said, emphasizing the need for sustained defensive focus.

For Arkansas, that means communication, transition defense and closing out under control. Against an Alabama team comfortable playing fast, discipline matters.

This will be the 71st meeting between the programs. The Razorbacks hold a narrow 36-33 edge in the series, though the Tide owns a strong home record against Arkansas with a 24-8 mark in Tuscaloosa.

The Hogs understand road wins in February carry weight, especially in a conference as competitive as the SEC this season.

Game Time, TV Details and BetSaracen Odds

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

The game will be televised on ESPN, with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes handling the broadcast. Fans can also stream through WatchESPN.

On the radio side, Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman will call the action on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Alabama is favored and a high-scoring game between two teams comfortable playing at tempo.

Had @BillyRichmondI mic’d up at shoot around today 🐐🎤 full video coming soon to Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/pKz7GXk4LN — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 18, 2026

SEC Positioning on the Line

For the Razorbacks, this road trip is about more than a single result. It’s about continuing a steady climb in the conference race.

Arkansas has found some consistency on both ends of the floor during its recent winning streak. Offensive balance, paired with improved defensive stretches, has helped the Hogs stack victories.

Alabama presents a different kind of test. The Tide’s ability to stretch the floor forces opponents to guard well beyond the arc. That spacing creates driving lanes and transition opportunities.

If Arkansas can stay solid just as Payne stressed and have a chance to control tempo and limit second-chance scoring bursts.

The Razorbacks have shown they can respond in big moments this season. Wednesday offers another opportunity to prove it away from Bud Walton Arena.

With March approaching, every SEC contest carries added importance. A win in Tuscaloosa would strengthen Arkansas’ standing and reinforce its growth on the road.

For now, the message remains simple for the Razorbacks to defend for 40 minutes, handle what is likely to be a fast pace on the road and execute.

If they do that, the Hogs can leave Coleman Coliseum with a statement win or head back to Fayetteville searching for adjustments.