Arkansas, Houston set for big-time game at Madison Square Garden
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' non-conference schedule may be starting to take shape for the 2025-26 season, with coach John Calipari revealing a big-time matchup against the Houston Cougars at Madison Square Garden.
While it would give Calipari a chance for evaluation before the SEC gauntlet starts, it also keeps the Razorbacks on the national stage.
That's why they made that commitment back in April 2024.
The announcement came during a recent father-daughter satellite camp, where Calipari confirmed the Razorbacks' return to the iconic venue following their successful appearance in the 2024-25 Jimmy V Classic.
The game would be another chapter in a rivalry spanning over four decades, with the Hogs holding a 22-18 all-time advantage over the Cougars.
The timing couldn't be more intriguing, as Houston has established itself as one of the top teams in college basketball. Under coach Kelvin Sampson the Cougars have returned to their national top team status. The Coogs have one of the highest winning percentages in Division I basketball.
For Arkansas, the matchup represents more than just another game.
The Razorbacks have been gradually building their Madison Square Garden legacy, with their recent victory over Michigan demonstrating their ability to perform under the bright lights of basketball's most famous arena.
"Playing in the Garden, in this event, come on, what's better?" Calipari expressed after their previous New York appearance. "When they call me to play, I said, 'Done. Who am I playing?' I would like to play in the Garden every year."
That is happening, apparently.
The matchup adds to an already impressive non-conference slate for Arkansas. The Razorbacks are set to host Baylor in Fayetteville and face Duke in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day, creating one of the most challenging early-season schedules in college basketball.
Houston has some momentum of their own, having clinched consecutive Big 12 regular season championships since joining the conference.
Sampson's team has earned recognition for their defensive prowess and consistent excellence, making them a tough opponent for any team in the country.
The history between these programs runs deep.
Their last neutral-site meeting occurred in 1991, and while the series has seen sporadic renewals since then, this Madison Square Garden clash promises to be their most significant meeting in decades.
The venue itself adds another layer of prestige, as both programs have created memorable moments on the Garden's hallowed court.
For NBA scouts and basketball purists alike, this game presents an opportunity to witness two programs known for developing professional talent.
Both teams have consistently produced NBA-ready players, and this matchup could showcase the next generation of professional prospects.
The timing of the announcement aligns with both programs' strategic efforts to strengthen their national profiles.
Arkansas has been actively expanding its presence in major markets, while Houston continues to build on its recent success and transition into Big 12 competition.
Calipari wanted big-time games in the non-conference part of the schedule. He also likes exposing his players to the biggest environments and this accomplishes both of those.
The exact date and broadcast details remain to be announced, but basketball fans can anticipate one of the most compelling non-conference matchups of the 2025-26 season.
With both programs' trajectories pointing upward and the mystique of Madison Square Garden as a backdrop, this game has all the ingredients to become a classic in the making.
For the Hogs and Coogs, this isn't just another game on the schedule. It's a chance to face a big-time opponent on one of the biggest stages in basketball.