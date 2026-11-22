FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has eight freshmen on its roster, and that inexperience has shown against veteran teams like Virginia and Indiana. The Razorbacks’ offense has looked rushed at times in both matchups.

This team's youth has showed up well at times against experienced skilled teams such as Virginia and Indiana. In some games the Hogs offense looks rushed and that's expected going against the best teams in the country.

That's where Billy Richmond's experience could become valuable. He has an opportunity to help slow the game down for younger players, communicate on the floor and help them make better decisions.

Richmond could be an Ideal leader for Arkansas' young players, particularly its guards, because of the talent he played alongside.

During his time at Arkansas, he shared the floor with Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, two talented young guards with the potential to make an impact at the next level. Richmond has had the opportunity to observe their preparation, confidence and approach to the game.

He can use those experiences to help the next generation of Hogs to understand what it takes to compete at a high level. Passing along that knowledge could become an important part of his leadership role this season.

Another way Billy Richmond can become a better leader is by continuing to improve his jump shot. I've witnessed his commitment to working on his shooting throughout the summer.

When younger players see a teammate putting in work to improve his game, it can motivate them to do the same. Richmond can lead by example and show the young Hogs that development never stops.

Billy is known for his aggressiveness and energy, which is exactly what the Hogs need defensively. When opposing players get past their defenders, Richmond is usually there to provide help, block the shot or contest it.

Even in pick-and-roll situations, he often picks up the roller. Richmond has already shown flashes of leadership, but becoming a leader requires more than making plays. It also means being vocal, communicating with teammates and holding other accountable.

Richmond's continued growth could determine the Hogs' overall success this season, as his experience, skill set and leadership will be vital to the team.

Arkansas will return to the hardwood on Thanksgiving Day on CBS with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. CT inside Little Caesers Arena in Detroi to take on Michigan State.

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