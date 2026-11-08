Arkansas’ November Clunker Against Virginia Reveals Problems, Reason for Patience

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arkansas fans might as well get used to a good ol' November clunker from John Calipari's Razorbacks.

This time, a veteran-laden Virginia team ranked No. 9 took it to the youthful Hogs in a 91-72 victory. The Cavaliers overwhelmed Arkansas with methodical offensive sets, familiarity with one another and second-chance points.

Just when Arkansas appeared ready to chip away at Virginia's 19-point halftime lead, careless possessions stalled the comeback. The Razorbacks never cut the deficit below 16 points in the second half.

Virginia had far more grit in their 91-71 win over Arkansas.



Turnovers: Arkansas 15, Virginia 9

Points off TOs: UVA 24, UA 6



Offensive Rebounds: Cavs 19, Hogs 15

2nd chance points: UVA 28, UA 14



Free throws: UVA (15/20), UA (11/18)



Makes sense why Virginia led gor 34:19. — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 8, 2026

Finding Rhythm in the Halfcourt

Getting to the basket wasn't always the problem for Arkansas, scoring 38 points in the paint. But Virginia made life hard by holding the Razorbacks to making just 10 of its 21 layup attempts. Those missed chances, combined with 15 turnovers, made it difficult to put together enough productive possessions to threaten the Cavaliers.

The offense showed life in the second half when Calipari had his shooters coming off screens to create enough space to get shots off from the elbow and along the perimeter.

Arkansas shot 60.7% from the field after halftime, including 6-of-11 from three, with nine assists on 17 made baskets. There was evidence of an offense beginning to function together, but eight second-half turnovers helped keep that improvement from cutting into Virginia's lead.

Of course, Arkansas is better when they're able to dictate tempo and play at a frenetic pace. That's something they'll have to learn to do over time, and it's exactly why Calipari likes to test his team against notable opponents rather than feast off cupcakes in non-conference play.

Also, it's wise to keep in mind that Calipari scrapped his entire offensive scheme just 10 days before the start of exhibition play because he knew it wouldn't fit what his team is able to do.

Free Throws Matter

Fans are probably sighing these days when Arkansas is sent to the free throw line, because getting a sure two points there is almost impossible.

The Razorbacks shot 6-of-13 at the stripe in what became a disaster of a first half. Cooper Bowser, Jordan Smith Jr., Maper Maker, Billy Richmond III and Davion Thompson went a combined 2-of-8 with a pair of misses on the front of 1-and-1s, which ought to be counted as another pair of misses.

There have been some warning signs about the struggles Arkansas could have this season at the stripe, including a couple of bad showings in exhibition play and against UAPB in the opener. Sometimes bad shooting at the stripe stays with a team, but it will be worth monitoring throughout non-conference play.

Frustrating But Worth The Watch

Arkansas has been a team that's very hard to watch during November games under Calipari's watch. His teams have lost in similar fashion to Baylor, Illinois, Duke in previous seasons, and haven't quite looked like a finished product in early season marquee games.

But the second half offered a glimpse of how this offense could become more dependable when Arkansas begins to use screens to free its shooters around the elbows and along the perimeter.

Depending on forcing turnovers, getting into transition to find easy points and beating defenders off the dribble has to be the window dressing that makes opponents pay.

That's where Calipari's ability to develop a young team comes into play, and he's earned the benefit of the doubt to figure out which rotations work, which individuals he can trust to handle the biggest moments of a game and how each piece of the puzzle fits together as games against Michigan State, Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina loom before conference play.

After all, the Razorbacks have started slow before under Calipari and have a pair of Sweet 16 appearances to show for it.

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