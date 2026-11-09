John Calipari Won’t Burn the Tape After Arkansas’ Loss to Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari won't be burning the tape from No. 12 Arkansas' double-digit loss to the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers.

After Arkansas' 91-72 loss to Virginia on Sunday, he made it clear that an early November beating belongs on the film-room screens of his coaches and individual members of his team.

The Razorbacks, coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, have too much to learn from what went wrong to simply move past it.

"No, this this is a learning one here," Calipari said on Sunday. "No, what you're talking about is we're in league, we've been playing good, we go get beat by 40 and I burn the tape and say 'It's not my team.'"

A pair of impressive preseason wins over Gonzaga and Memphis are one thing. So is a season opening 42-point victory against an inferior opponent such as UA-Pine Bluff.

The Razorbacks simply ran into a buzzsaw of efficiency led by Virginia coach Ryan Odom, star forward Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh. The Cavaliers took advantage of every Arkansas miscue, outrebounding them on the offensive boards 19-15 and doubled up the Razorbacks in second chance points 28-14.

Arkansas also committed 15 turnovers, which Virginia converted into a 24-6 advantage. Just a few months removed from a 109-88 mauling in the NCAA Tournament by Arizona, the Razorbacks haven't quite learned their lesson when it comes to battling on the boards and remaining unrattled when things aren't quite going their way.

Calipari knows it though, and knows his coaching staff and players will be back at the drawing board on Monday to prepare for a couple of mid-majors in Robert Morris and Central Arkansas before heading to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 17 to face Indiana in the Bad Boy Mowers Series.

"No, this is my team and we've got to learn from it and we've got to do some film work. They've got to do some individual film work and we've just got to use this game to get better. What you're talking is February when I do that. I haven't done it that much, but I've done it about three or four times in my career."

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the second half against the UAPB Golden Lions at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks shot 60.7% from the field in the second half, including 6-of-11 from three, and recorded nine assists on 17 made baskets. Much of that was due to the changes in Arkansas' halfcourt offense that Calipari made at halftime to potentially open the offense up.

"I made a mistake not demanding that we're just going to pass the ball," Calipari said. "We're not going to just play one on one, which is what we did in the first half. If I remember right, we had one assist at halftime. I'll be honest; I've never coached a game where that's the case.

"So at halftime, we ran everything where the ball had to move from side to side. That's what I did. If you don't want to pass, guess what? I'll make you pass. If you don't run what we're saying to run, you're coming out simple, and you know it got a little bit better."

The Razorbacks kept things even at the second half, not allowing to let the game get too out of hand by scoring 45 points in the second half while still losing by 19 points. Every time it appeared like Arkansas would take a bite out of the lead, Calipari's squad would commit a turnover which negated any hope of a comeback at Capital One Arena.

Calipari wants his young squad to learn from this loss and not let something like this happen again. With a pair of tune up games on the horizon, there's certainly a chance that'll be the case before the month of November ends.

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