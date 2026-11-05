Arkansas’ Pressure Defense Faces a Bigger Test Against Virginia's Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach John Calipari has a team full of length that can force turnovers and get out in transition quickly.

During both exhibitions and the regular season opener against UAPB, the Razorbacks did exactly that by forcing 49 total turnovers (16.33 per game).

Whether it was season opening jitters or careless with ball movement, Virginia struggled against Drexel with 14 turnovers and half of those came from star point guard Chance Mallory.

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom calls a play during the first half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cavaliers coach Ryan Odom didn't seem too worried about his team's struggles, and has one more game on Friday against Northeastern to work the kinks out before meeting Arkansas in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

"Just wasn't very good (in the second half)," Odom said. "I think Drexel had a lot to do with it. They were physical and bodied us some, and we settled for some forced shots. We can't do that. We have to be more mature and get the right shots.

"Certainly, the turnovers hurt. We had several uncharacteristic turnovers that we'd like to have back, but that's part of it. It'll be good film and good teaching."

Can Arkansas Make Virginia Uncomfortable?

For Arkansas, the opportunity goes beyond trying to take the ball away from Mallory. It's all about taking away passing lanes, forcing guards to retreat and rethink their decision-making and keeping Virginia away from the basket.

Watching the season opener, the Cavaliers were prone to lobbing soft passes in the halfcourt throughout the game. If those occur against the Razorbacks, it's going to result in an easy bucket the other way in transition.

Arkansas’ length gives Calipari options to keep pressure on opposing ball handlers as he moves through his rotation. Substitutions can bring fresh defenders into the game and give Virginia another set of long arms to navigate.

Arkansas has scored 23.6 points per game off turnovers in its two exhibitions (Memphis, Gonzaga) plus the season opener against UA-Pine Bluff. None of that matters though if the Razorbacks are disruptive but aren't able to finish a possession with defensive integrity.

That means if a gamble doesn't produce a steal, Arkansas must close driving lanes, stay with its assignments and finish the possession with a rebound.

Calipari knows physicality will be essential against a Virginia team that has the same type of concern early on in non-conference play.

"We're going to be playing a veteran team that's older, that's established," Calipari said. "They're a top 10 team. We got work to do. We do. If we're not more physical, it's hard to be in that game. You're going to have to be physical. It means you're going to have to hold your position.

"You can't always be the one that's getting bounced and then fumble balls and then not get a rebound. You hit first. You hit first. We still aren't there. We don't have that mentality yet."

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