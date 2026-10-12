Arkansas Picked To Finish Third in SEC; Billy Richmond, JSJ Picked Preseason All-SEC
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FAYETTEVILLE — The excitement surrounding the 2026-27 Arkansas men's basketball season is palpable, and that was evident on Monday.
The Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the SEC behind Florida and Texas, while both Jordan Smith Jr. and Billy Richmond III were named to preseason All-SEC teams. Smith was named preseason Second Team All-SEC, while Richmond was Third Team All-SEC. No other Razorbacks were selected.
Third is the highest Arkansas has been picked in the preseason poll during John Calipari's tenure at Arkansas. UA was picked to finish fourth in 2024-25 and fifth last season.
Arkansas unofficially opens its season against Gonzaga inside Bud Walton Arena in an exhibition on Oct. 24. The Razorbacks' season opener is scheduled for Nov. 3 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. SEC play begins for Arkansas on Jan. 2 when it hosts Missouri.
Arkansas' second and final exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Fayetteville against Memphis.
SEC Basketball Media Days are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Calipari, along with Richmond and transfer big man Cooper Bowser are scheduled to speak.
Richmond is entering his third year at Arkansas and has quickly become a fan favorite. The uber-aggressive guard has been one of Calipari's best defenders at UA and has also improved considerably, especially from a shooting perspective.
Smith was ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia and a consensus top five player nationally, being ranked as high as No. 2 by ESPN and 247 Sports. He's a part of Calipari's elite recruiting class, which also includes the likes of Davion Thompson, JJ Andrews, Caleb Ourigou, Abdou Toure, Ilia Frolov, Miikka Muurinen and Maper Maker.
Arkansas is coming off of consecutive Sweet 16 appearances under Calipari.
SEC preseason poll
1. Florida
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Alabama
6. Vanderbilt
7. Kentucky
8. Missouri
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Georgia
12. Oklahoma
13. Ole Miss
14. LSU
15. Mississippi State
16. South Carolina
First Team All-SEC
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Juke Harris, Tennessee
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Amari Allen, Alabama
Alex Condon, Florida
Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky
Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas
Matas Vokietaitis, Texas
Third Team All-SEC
PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
David Punch, Texas
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
SEC Player of the Year: Thomas Haugh, Florida
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs