Arkansas Picked To Finish Third in SEC; Billy Richmond, JSJ Picked Preseason All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — The excitement surrounding the 2026-27 Arkansas men's basketball season is palpable, and that was evident on Monday.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the SEC behind Florida and Texas, while both Jordan Smith Jr. and Billy Richmond III were named to preseason All-SEC teams. Smith was named preseason Second Team All-SEC, while Richmond was Third Team All-SEC. No other Razorbacks were selected.

Third is the highest Arkansas has been picked in the preseason poll during John Calipari's tenure at Arkansas. UA was picked to finish fourth in 2024-25 and fifth last season.

Arkansas unofficially opens its season against Gonzaga inside Bud Walton Arena in an exhibition on Oct. 24. The Razorbacks' season opener is scheduled for Nov. 3 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. SEC play begins for Arkansas on Jan. 2 when it hosts Missouri.

Arkansas' second and final exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Fayetteville against Memphis.

SEC Basketball Media Days are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Calipari, along with Richmond and transfer big man Cooper Bowser are scheduled to speak.

Richmond is entering his third year at Arkansas and has quickly become a fan favorite. The uber-aggressive guard has been one of Calipari's best defenders at UA and has also improved considerably, especially from a shooting perspective.

Smith was ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia and a consensus top five player nationally, being ranked as high as No. 2 by ESPN and 247 Sports. He's a part of Calipari's elite recruiting class, which also includes the likes of Davion Thompson, JJ Andrews, Caleb Ourigou, Abdou Toure, Ilia Frolov, Miikka Muurinen and Maper Maker.

Arkansas is coming off of consecutive Sweet 16 appearances under Calipari.

SEC preseason poll

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Alabama

6. Vanderbilt

7. Kentucky

8. Missouri

9. Texas A&M

10. Auburn

11. Georgia

12. Oklahoma

13. Ole Miss

14. LSU

15. Mississippi State

16. South Carolina

First Team All-SEC

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Juke Harris, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Amari Allen, Alabama

Alex Condon, Florida

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

Third Team All-SEC

PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

David Punch, Texas

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

SEC Player of the Year: Thomas Haugh, Florida

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