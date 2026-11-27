FAYETTEVILLE — Despite three losses to its three power conference opponents in 2026, Arkansas head coach John Calipari isn't having doubts about his young Razorback squad.

Arkansas led No. 11 Michigan State at halftime on Thursday in Detroit before the Spartans caught fire, shooting 17-21 in the second half. A missed three that was halfway down before popping out from Jordan Smith Jr. was all that kept the Hogs from forcing overtime inside Little Caesars Arena in a 70-67 loss.

The moment after the buzzer sounded, Billy Richmond ran over to encourage an emotionally crushed Jordan Smith. Be mad all you want over a loss, the lack of 3-pt shooting, FTs, etc. This will build a team more than hitting the shot to force OT. pic.twitter.com/E99ZuB7FY3 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 27, 2026

"I thought we were going to be better earlier," Calipari said, "But what we found out against Virginia, they exploited us so many ways. It got me back to saying, "All right, now we're weak here. We're weak here.' We're not going to beat a good team playing like this against Virginia.

"19 possessions in the first half, we shot the ball on no passes or one. You're not going to win when you're playing Virginia and they're passing it nine times and cutting and spacing and and then you come down and just shoot. Figured that out.

"So we're playing better together. Figured out we're not screening. Figured out defensively some things that we had to do. Our guards were back, so any pick and roll we were getting nailed... as you go through this, you learn, and then you try to make sure you're teaching your team something."

Nov 20, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davion Thompson (9) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calipari also took his first major swing at a change in the starting lineup on Thursday. After getting his first start against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 20 in place of an injured Smith, Davion Thompson started alongside Smith on Thursday, replacing Jeremiah Wilkinson in the starting lineup. Miikka Muurinen also came off the bench, with JJ Andrews getting the start in his place.

The downside to that change was that Arkansas got only two bench points on Muurinen's lone basket. Wilkinson went 0-10 from the field, while Abdou Toure only played for two minutes and Maper Maker only played for four. All five of Arkansas' starters played at least 29 minutes.

Arkansas has two more chances to knock off fellow power conference teams before SEC play begins on Jan. 2. The Razorbacks will travel to Chapel Hill to play North Carolina on Tuesday before facing No. 8 Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 19.

" I haven't lost any faith in the team," Calipari said. "I haven't. I just got to keep moving the pieces around the the puzzle and just try to figure some stuff out."

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