Arkansas rally on road against Georgia, but fades late in 90-76 loss

ATHENS, Ga. — Arkansas spent most of Sunday afternoon either chasing Georgia or catching its breath, and neither proved to be a winning strategy in a 90-76 loss at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Razorbacks opened the game flat and immediately paid for it. Georgia ripped off an 11-0 run to start the contest, setting a tone Arkansas spent the rest of the day trying to undo.

Early turnovers and rushed shots allowed the Bulldogs to control pace and spacing from the opening minutes.

Arkansas turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, a number that kept Georgia’s offense well-fed and the home crowd comfortable.

The Razorbacks shot 41.2 percent before halftime and connected on just one of seven attempts from 3-point range, production that translated into a 45-32 deficit at the break.

Behind the arc 📍 pic.twitter.com/9yCAPtTfa7 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 17, 2026

The Hogs briefly steadied themselves early in the second half, but the margin still grew. Georgia pushed its lead to 19 points, the kind of number that usually signals a quiet ending.

Arkansas, simply refused to follow the script until things fell apart at the end.

Behind increased defensive pressure and improved ball movement, the Razorbacks mounted a sustained rally.

Arkansas went on a 20-3 run midway through the second half, trimming the deficit possession by possession while Georgia’s offense stalled.

Darius Acuff Jr. led the charge, consistently getting to the line and keeping Arkansas afloat.

The freshman guard’s free throws tied the game at 70-70 with just under six minutes remaining, briefly flipping momentum and silencing the arena.

Acuff Jr. 🤝 Richmond III pic.twitter.com/awHV3baLRe — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 17, 2026

Georgia steadies late as Razorbacks run out of answers

That inability to finish defined the final stretch. After allowing the game to slip back to even, Georgia responded with a decisive push.

The Bulldogs scored five straight points to regain control, forcing Arkansas back into hurried possessions and contested shots.

The Razorbacks struggled to generate clean looks down the stretch. Arkansas managed just six points over the final five minutes, going 1 of 12 from the field during that span.

What had been an energetic comeback quickly turned into empty trips and missed opportunities.

Chipping away pic.twitter.com/bvjusGqymE — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 17, 2026

Georgia, meanwhile, executed with patience. A late 3-pointer pushed the lead back to double digits and effectively sealed the outcome, closing the door on Arkansas’ rally attempt.

Despite the loss, the Hogs finished with a 43-35 rebounding advantage, a stat that reflected effort if not efficiency.

Arkansas also scored 34 points during its comeback stretch, but those gains were undone by turnovers and missed shots when the game tightened.

Acuff finished with a team-high 20 points, providing consistent production throughout the afternoon. His aggressiveness was a bright spot for the Razorbacks, particularly during the second-half surge that erased what once seemed an insurmountable gap.

Still, the early hole proved costly. Arkansas’ first-half turnovers and cold shooting forced the Razorbacks to expend significant energy just to get back into contention.

By the time the Hogs reached level ground, the margin for error had disappeared.

Hogs on an 8-0 run



Hogs - 22 | Dogs - 31 pic.twitter.com/vXjNeKGJmS — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 17, 2026

Georgia capitalized late, outscoring Arkansas 20-6 in the final five minutes. The Bulldogs’ ability to respond after the game was tied highlighted the difference between the teams on this afternoon.

Arkansas showed resilience, toughness and flashes of cohesion, particularly during its second-half run. The Razorbacks demonstrated they could compete when locked in defensively and aggressive offensively.

The challenge that remains sustaining that level across 40 minutes, especially on the road. In other words, they often get so worn out trying to catch up, they can't finish it.

SEC road games rarely reward partial performances. Arkansas made the comeback compelling, but Georgia made the plays that mattered last.

The Razorbacks left Athens with proof they can rally — and another reminder that digging deep holes usually leaves scars.

Hogs Feed