Arkansas Signees Show Up on Midseason Player of the Year Watch Lists

Somewhere between preseason hype season and “wait, it’s already midseason?” comes one of college basketball’s favorite traditions at this time of the year with watch lists.

They show up quietly, make a little noise, then hang around long enough to let everyone argue about what they really mean.

We do lists of everything from ranking teams for postseason tournaments and analyzing every little detail of a game. Then we sit around and just basically see who plays better in March.

This time, the Razorbacks found themselves part of the conversation.

Arkansas basketball signees Abdou Toure and JJ Andrews were both named to national midseason Player of the Year watch lists, a nod that says evaluators like what they’ve seen so far and expect the rest of the season to be worth monitoring.

That may sound simple, but in recruiting terms, it matters. These lists aren’t participation trophies. They’re built to flag players who have already stacked enough production, reputation, or potential to stand out in a crowded high school basketball landscape.

Toure and Andrews are part of Arkansas’ 2026 recruiting class, and both have been building national attention well before this point. The midseason recognition follows earlier watch list mentions and reinforces the idea that the Hogs didn’t just sign players — they signed players people are actually paying attention to.

Andrews, a five-star prospect, has carried national expectations for a while. When his name appears on lists like this, it doesn’t surprise anyone who’s been tracking recruiting closely. It simply confirms that the buzz around him hasn’t cooled as the season has moved along.

Toure, a four-star wing, joins him with his own spot on the watch lists. His inclusion highlights how Arkansas’ class isn’t leaning on just one headline name. Multiple signees drawing national recognition is how recruiting momentum starts to feel real instead of theoretical.

Alert Arkansas basketball fans: Abdou Toure is one of the most improved prospects in the SC NEXT 100. @SCNext



Sitting courtside at the City of Palms, I witnessed him score 78 efficient points, including going 5 of 10 from distance.



Here at @hoophall, he is showcasing his… pic.twitter.com/HfvwE8jnqG — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) January 18, 2026

Now, before anyone starts ordering banners or making depth charts in January, let’s slow it down. Being on a watch list doesn’t guarantee postseason awards, conference dominance, or instant stardom once players arrive on campus.

What it does guarantee is visibility.

For the Razorbacks, that visibility matters. Recruiting rankings fluctuate. Evaluations change. But when multiple signees keep showing up in national conversations at different points of the season, it suggests the class is aging well instead of fading into the background.

It also adds context to how Arkansas is positioning itself moving forward. The Hogs aren’t just chasing upside projects. They’re landing players who are already being measured against the best in their class while the season is still ongoing.

Midseason honors also tend to separate players who flash early from those who sustain attention. These watch lists aren’t locked. Names can be added. Names can disappear. Staying on them is often just as important as making them in the first place.

For now, Arkansas gets the benefit of having two future players still squarely in the discussion.

No dramatic proclamations are needed. No exaggerated predictions required. This is simply another data point showing that the Razorbacks’ 2026 class has traction beyond Fayetteville.

In recruiting, that’s how momentum builds — quietly at first, then louder as results start stacking.

