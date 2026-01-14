Razorbacks' offense shines while defense keeps leaking points

This Arkansas team can flat-out score.

It might be one of the most talented groups to come through Fayetteville in a long time, and watching the Razorbacks on offense has been about as enjoyable as it gets this season.

Watching the Hogs defend, though, hasn’t been nearly as pleasant.

On the surface, the numbers don’t scream disaster. Arkansas doesn’t allow outrageous shooting percentages, and teams aren’t living at the free-throw line.

The defense looks passable if you stop reading after the first few stats.

But dig a little deeper, and the problems show up quickly.

According to KenPom, Arkansas currently ranks 73rd nationally in defensive efficiency. That number represents points allowed per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent quality. For a team with this much experience and talent, that ranking lands with a dull thud.

Last season’s Razorbacks leaned heavily on defense to reach the Sweet Sixteen. The Hogs finished with a top-20 defense and survived despite a modest offense.

This season, it’s flipped. Arkansas owns a top-tier offense and a defense that’s been searching for answers.

Same coaches. Same system. Several of the same players. Very different results.

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman (6) is guarded by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) and forward Isaiah Sealy (30) during the second half at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Why defense looks worse than it probably is

Statistically, Arkansas doesn’t allow awful shooting percentages from the field or from three. The Razorbacks also do a solid job defending without fouling, which usually helps limit easy points.

So why does it feel like opponents score so easily against the Hogs?

The answer is volume.

Arkansas allows one of the highest volumes of shot attempts in the country. Even when the defense forces a miss, the possession often doesn’t end there.

Opponents keep getting the ball back, and that adds up quickly.

The Razorbacks struggle to force turnovers, which eliminates one way to create empty possessions. On top of that, the Hogs rank near the bottom nationally in offensive rebounds allowed, giving opponents repeated chances to shoot.

Every extra possession is another opportunity for points, and Arkansas gives out plenty of them.

Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) has his pass blocked by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Fast pace, big consequences

Tempo plays a major role in how these numbers balloon.

Arkansas is one of the fastest teams in college basketball. The Razorbacks rank near the top nationally in tempo and have one of the shortest average possession lengths in the country.

That speed benefits the Hogs offensively. More possessions mean more chances to score, and Arkansas scores efficiently in both transition and the half court.

The downside is obvious. More possessions also mean more chances for opponents. When you combine fast pace with poor defensive rebounding and limited forced turnovers, the math works against you.

Missed shots, rushed attempts, and turnovers on offense often turn into quick points the other way. That’s how games get uncomfortable, even when Arkansas is scoring well.

Matchups that cause problems

There’s a clear pattern in Arkansas’ toughest defensive performances.

Teams that assist well and rebound offensively have caused the Razorbacks the most trouble. When opponents move the ball and crash the glass, the Hogs struggle to get stops and finish possessions.

That’s shown up against strong offenses and against teams that are merely average.

Winthrop scored 83 points despite not ranking among the elite offensively, largely because it dominated the offensive glass.

Ole Miss and Samford also found efficient ways to score despite modest offensive profiles.

Home court has helped Arkansas mask some of these issues. On the road, the same problems tend to show up louder and faster.

Where the breakdowns start

Beyond the numbers, the film points to familiar issues.

Ball-screen defense has been a consistent problem. Sometimes the hedge is late.

At other times there’s no hedge at all.

There are times the primary defender can’t fight through the screen, and no help arrives. Communication hasn’t been sharp enough either. Switches get missed. Rotations come late.

One breakdown often turns into another, and suddenly the Hogs are scrambling.

There have also been nights where effort simply hasn’t matched expectations. Against good teams, that margin disappears quickly.

How defense can improve

The encouraging part is that these issues are fixable.

Improving ball-screen defense would help immediately. Better communication on switches and rotations would clean up a lot of the confusion.

Slowing the game down just a bit could also make a difference.

Arkansas doesn’t need to abandon its identity, but smarter shot selection would limit runouts and reduce the number of possessions opponents get. And everything starts on the glass.

Finish defensive possessions, and the rest of the numbers begin to fall into place.

Last season, the Razorbacks improved defensively as the year went on. There’s time for the Hogs to do the same.

The difference this season is expectation. With this level of offensive firepower, even modest defensive improvement could turn Arkansas into a much tougher out.

Key takeaways

Arkansas gives up points more through volume than poor shooting defense

Fast tempo and rebounding issues magnify defensive mistakes

Fixing ball screens and communication could quickly change outcomes

Hogs Feed