Barrett, Mattingly Lay Out Case for Acuff To Be No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

It's well-established that Darius Acuff Jr. may be the best guard in the 2026 NBA Draft Class. It's all but a certainty that he'll be selected in the first round of the Draft on Wednesday, likely with a top-10 pick.

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, who averaged 25.5 points and 6.8 rebounds his lone season with the Cougars, is viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick who will be selected by the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.

But Chuck Barrett and Bo Mattingly believe there's a case to be made that Acuff should be the first overall selection.

"I just can't see him lasting to seventh," Mattingly said. "I'm telling you, he should be the top pick. He should be the first pick. Every team that doesn't take him is going to regret it. I don't even think he's scratched the surface of how good he's going to be."

Is there a case to be made for Darius Acuff Jr. to go #1 overall in the NBA Draft tonight?



We think so 👀 pic.twitter.com/UL8sePypoU — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 23, 2026

Acuff is projected the be the seventh pick of Wednesday's draft by the Sacramento Kings, who are desperate for a long-term leader at the point guard position.

"There's going to be six teams that missed the boat if he lasts to seventh," Barrett said. "He can make everyone else better. I don't know that AJ Dybantsa, as great as he is, I don't know that he makes everybody on the floor better. I don't know that he maxes everybody else out. I'm not saying he won't. I'm saying I'm not sure.

"But I know Acuff will. I'm not really criticizing Dybantsa. I'm just saying I think Acuff is a guy that can change the games of everybody on your roster. I think he's that type [of] player."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Wizards, Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls, Clippers and Nets are all set to pick before Sacramento, Acuff's most likely destination, on Wednesday. However, per ESPN's latest mock draft, the Jazz, Clippers and Nets are projected to take guards — Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Illinois' Keaton Wagler and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., respectively.

With Dybantsa seemingly locked into the No. 1 pick, it's unlikely Acuff rises as high as Mattingly thinks he should go. But there is a chance, albeit a slim one, that the Jazz, Clippers or Nets decide to go in a different direction at the guard spot than their aforementioned projected selections and take Acuff instead.

There's little doubt that Acuff will immediately have an impact at the NBA level. All that's left to find out is the setting in which he'll have that impact and which team will have the fortune of putting him on the floor.

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