Best NBA Fits for Razorbacks' Trevon Brazile as Draft Stock Rises

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas veteran forward Trevon Brazile had every reason to leave the program year-over-year when things weren't going right.

He played 105 games with the Razorbacks across four seasons, and there was a 42-game stretch between Musselman's final season and Calipari's first when he his impact was limited to six points, four rebounds and one block with a 40% mark from the field and 28% from three in 19 minutes per game.

While his Razorbacks career started off scorching hot, including an MVP-like performance at the Maui Invitational, an ACL injury derailed his growth and severely limited the team's ceiling that season.

It took some time for Brazile to gather himself and become the impact star Arkansas fans saw on the island three years ago. There was a figurative switch that flipped in March 2025 and the old version of himself began to bleed through.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile dunking against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game at American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

In the final 45 games of his college career, Brazile averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, one steal, and barely one turnover in 32 minutes per game. He became the exact player most projected him to be, and no matter how he reached this point, it's only another chapter to his story.

"Oh, [Trevon Brazile] has been terrific," Calipari said. "He didn't have a great game [against Arizona], but he still did some good stuff. We needed him, you know. When they talked to me yesterday about the game, I said, 'He has to have a big game.' He played good, but we needed more if we were going to have a chance, and we knew that. But he's gotten so much better.



"I mean, you're talking about a [6-foot-10" athlete that can guard multiple positions, that's going to get stronger and more physical, that has good skills for someone his size. No, he's got a bright future."

What's in Store for Brazile?

When Calipari took over the Arkansas program in April 2024, he didn't have a single player committed in a recruiting class and not a single scholarship player slated to return.

With Kenny Payne hired to be a key assistant, Calipari had a chance to redevelop Brazile into an NBA Draft prospect. There were a few bumps in the road to get there, but the bigger picture came into focus as he became a formidable option in the post.

Braziile is far from a true post-up option in the paint on offense. Most big men playing in the NBA these days have learned to stretch the floor to create a high-octane style made popular by the Golden State Warriors.

As a fifth-year senior, Brazile will probably receive plenty of looks from NBA franchises. With less than 90 days to go until the draft, he will have every opportunity through the combine and private workouts to prove his worth as a selection this summer.

His athletic ability at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds gives him a chance in a league that is more finesse than it's ever been. His 7-foot-3.5 wingspan allows him to sky for rebounds, block shots at multiple levels on the defensive end, and flash for steals that create highlight reel plays with more than 21% of points coming in transition.

For a forward, Brazile offers exceptional ball handling skills as he rarely turns the ball over with 9.2% rate which ranks in the 90th percentile, according to CBB Analytics. He can drive to the rim with the ability to finish through contact by using his explosive bounce and throws the ball out to an open man on the perimeter if a favorable look isn't available.

Brazile offers himself as a stretch big capable of knocking down mid-range to three-point prowess as he connected on 61-of173 attempts (35.3%) beyond the arc.

He has become a consensus second round selection this summer for any team looking for an athletic stretch big. A team like the New Orleans Pelicans might look into his stretch ability to develop alongside Zion Williamson and Derik Queen.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile looks inside during game against the Southern Jaguars at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have two former Razorbacks and have a fun five-out high-scoring offense predicated on stretching the floor. Even the Phoenix Suns play a unique opportunity where he can hide his limitations and become a true rim runner and protector.

Miami and coach Eric Spoelstra have a rich culture and of long-term development for players they draft. With Brazile's relentless work ethic, there's no reason he couldn't be an option to carve out a career with the Heat.

Stay up to date on all things Razorbacks by bookmarking Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, subscribing to allHogs on Youtube, and following allHogs on Twitter or the allHogs Facebook page.

Hogs Feed: