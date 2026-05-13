Razorbacks' Richmond Turns Heads on Opening Day of NBA Combine

CHICAGO — Billy Richmond III walked into the NBA Scouting Combine viewed as a second-round project, but he might leave the Windy City forcing teams to rethink that entirely.

Richmond has been known as the motor behind coach John Calipari's tempo scheme by offering exceptional defensive skill and full court energy while always being engaged in the open floor.

Those traits alone will force NBA general managers, coaches and scouts to reevaluate how they view Richmond as an NBA Draft prospect. While he has yet to be listed as a first round selection, there's reason to believe his stock is rising this week.

NBA teams are constantly searching for long, switchable wings who defend multiple positions and thrive in transition. That is the type of value Richmond brings to a franchise as he certainly fits that mold.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

How Richmond Got Here

Richmond arrived at Arkansas after following Calipari from Kentucky as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. The former 5-star wing has always brought unmatched value on both ends of the court which has helped him appear longer than he truly is.

Combine Measurements



Height: 6-foot-5. 75 inches

Weight: 195.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-8

Standing reach: 8-foot-5

Hand length: 9 inches

Hand width: 9.25 inches

He lived off his defensive ability as a freshman, but it was his offensive leap as a sophomore that makes him a legitimate draftable prospect

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond against High Point in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Calipari took notice of Richmond's expanded offensive skillset throughout the season, oftentimes begging him to shoot the three when he's open. After hitting just 2-of-16 attempts as a freshman, the Memphis native hit the gym relentlessly to improve his shot-making abiility.

"Yeah, we went to him late because I trust [Richmond]," Calipari said after defeating Ole Miss in January. "I trust him defensively. I trust him to make his free throws. I trust him getting the ball in. One thing I got on the guys about, we have a machine in our gym called the NOAH, that charts all their shots. It's face recognition. If you're not going in there, I know, because I get all the numbers.

"I said 'Guys, I've got some of you that want to shoot balls in games that are not getting in the gym. You're not staying after. You're not coming early. You're not coming back in the morning or late at night. If you really want to do this and make a living at this it's part of your routine."

That routine allowed Richmond to become a critical piece to the Razorbacks' rotation after D.J Wagner and Karter Knox suffered injuries midway through SEC play. While Richmond had already showed increased offensive efficiency, his expanded role allowed him to flourish with more playing time.

He started the final 15 games of the regular season, averaging 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of action. His shooting splits looked the part of an improved shooter by drilling 57% of his attempts from the field, 28% beyond the arc and a dependable 83% at the charity stripe.

Defensively, Richmond guards with true grit. He'll sit down in his stance, moves his feet well and uses quick hands to make every possession uncomfortable. His length allows him to play more of a position-less style as a player who can truly guard four positions.

His energy on the floor shows up on tape quickly as a guy willing to contest shots at each level and turn loose balls into transition opportunities. Anytime Richmond has open floor opportunities, he'll race to the basket for a rim rocking dunk.

That kind of tenacity is what Calipari and the Razorbacks have leaned on over the past two seasons. But on the flip side, that singular trait can make him a major stock riser over the next couple of weeks, giving him a tough decision to make.

Combine Drill Results



Shuttle run: 2.82 seconds

3/4 court sprint: 3.06 seconds (T-No.1)

Lane Drill: 10.23 seconds (No. 1)

No-step vertical: 32.5 inches

Max vertical: 41.5 inches



Shooting Drills



3-point star shooting: 17 of 25 (T-No. 6)

Spot-up 3-point shooting: 13 of 25 (T-No. 38)

Off the dribble: 19 of 30 (T-No. 31)

Free throws: 8 of 10 (T-No. 27)

Side-mid-side: 13 of 26 (T-No. 35)

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