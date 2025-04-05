Big Z's Commitment Shouldn't Be Too Surprising, Staying with Family
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Zvonimir Ivisic put his name in the transfer portal after Arkansas' season ended, everyone could probably guess where he was headed.
When your brother is playing at Illinois, it was fairly obvious and Saturday, his agent released the 7-foot-2 big man had committed to head to Champagne and the Illini. He will be joining his brother Tomislav and the two met when Illinois and the Razorbacks played on Thanksgving Day in November.
It brings an end to a one-season career with the Razorbacks where he started 19 games in 35 appearances. It was an inconsistent season, at times looking like an All-American and other times like he couldn't get out of his own way.
The low point was an 0-for-10 shooting performance against Auburn. The law of averages says somebody that tall throwing up that many shots should have one fall through by accident. It didn't happen, though.
Ivisisic did lead the Hogs in rebounds that night and at times that was his strong point. What he was best doing, though, was blocking shot. He led the Razorbacks with 66 blocks which wasn't done just by standing in one spot with his arms up all the time.
Big Z came to the Razorbacks with new coach John Calipari from Kentucky. He missed the first 16 games with the Wildcats and averaged 5.5 points a game along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
The Razorbacks are in the mix for several top transfers plus a few big-time high school recruits.