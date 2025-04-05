Arkansas Claims Best Win In Deifel Era; Topples No. 2 Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 12 Arkansas took down its highest ranked victim under Courtney Deifel since she took over with the Razorbacks in 2016.
Arkansas took down No. 2 Florida, 4-1, for its fourth straight SEC win and improved to 27-7 (7-6 SEC). It's the first time the Razorbacks are above .500 in conference play.
The game followed a script that has become familliar to Arkansas fans. The Razorbacks jumped on Florida starter Katelynn Oxley.
Center fielder Reagan Johnson led off the game with a hustle double and Raigan Kramer worked a full-count walk.
It set the table for the best hitter in the country as first baseman Bri Ellis launched a three-run homer, her 19th of the season, to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead before an out was recorded.
Ellis has a realistic shot to shatter the SEC single-season home run record, set by Alabama's Bailey Hemphill and Mississippi State's Mia Davidson in 2019 (26).
Arkansas still has 16 regular season games left and postseason play. The Razorbacks' record was set by Braxton Burnside in 2021 (25).
Robyn Herron dominated in the circle again, spinning her seventh complete game of the season. She held the Florida offense to just one run on a solo homer off the bat of right fielder Taylor Shumaker.
The Gators were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
Arkansas added a key insurance run in the top of the seventh when Kailey Wyckoff punched an RBI single into the outfield on an 0-2 pitch.
Game two of the series will be on national television. The Razorbacks look to win the series at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.