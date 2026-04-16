Bowser Signs With Arkansas and Furman's Best Big Man Now a Razorback

It didn't take long at all.

Less than 24 hours after he committed to the program, Cooper Bowser put pen to paper and made it official with Arkansas.

The Razorbacks announced Wednesday night Bowser, a 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward who spent three seasons at Furman, has signed with the program.

He's now officially the first transfer portal addition for coach John Calipari heading into the 2026-27 season and Arkansas didn't waste any time locking him in.

Bowser had committed to the Hogs early Tuesday morning, just before wrapping up his official visit to Fayetteville.

The quick turnaround from visit to commitment to signing underscores just how high he was on the program and vice versa.

The native of Woodbridge, Va., arrived at Furman after a postgraduate season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, where he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on a highly competitive national schedule.

NEWS: Furman transfer big man Cooper Bowser has committed to Arkansas, his agent @Dillon_Buchanan of AMR told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-11 junior becomes Calipari’s first portal pickup of the offseason. Bowser averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks this season. Was SoCon… pic.twitter.com/kHKiIafPqR — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 14, 2026

He helped Sunrise finish 33-4 and earn a runner-up finish at the National Prep Championship in Worcester, Mass. before heading to the Southern Conference.

He's been improving steadily ever since.

As a freshman at Furman in 2023-24, Bowser played in 32 games and averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 12.4 minutes per game.

He also led the team that season with 27 blocked shots, a sign of things to come.

His sophomore year was when things started clicking. Bowser appeared in all 35 games and started 34 of them, averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

He led the Southern Conference with 57 blocked shots that season, adding 59 assists and 26 steals.

The Paladins went 25-10 and earned an at-large bid to the NIT, and Bowser was named to the SoCon All-Defensive Team.

But his junior season at Furman was the one that put him squarely on the radar of programs like Arkansas.

The Season That Opened Eyes Across College Basketball

Bowser had the best year of his career in 2025-26, posting 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting a remarkable 76.6% from the field across 25 games.

He scored in double figures 20 times and had at least five rebounds in 18 games. He was perfect from the field on six occasions, combining to go 41-of-41 in those performances.

His one three-point attempt all season was the lone exception to what was otherwise an inside-dominated offensive game.

He also made nearly four trips to the free throw line per contest, where he connected at a 62.2% clip.

Bowser carried a heavy load down the stretch when Furman needed him most.

He missed 10 games in the middle of the season with a toe injury but returned in time for the Southern Conference Tournament and was named to the SEC All-Tournament first team after the Paladins ran the table.

In the SoCon championship game against top-seeded East Tennessee State, Bowser delivered 21 points and 11 rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting from the field as Furman won 76-61 to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Furman earned a No. 15 seed and matched up with No. 2 seed UConn in the first round.

The Huskies won 82-71, but Bowser still contributed nine points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes against one of the toughest frontcourts in the country.

Over his three seasons at Furman, Bowser totaled 761 points at an 8.3 average while shooting 71.3% from the field, pulling down 363 rebounds and recording 115 blocked shots.

It's also worth noting that he isn't the only athlete in his family. His brother Cole was a freshman at Furman last season, and his sister Madison played volleyball at Texas A&M.

"My dad is from D.C., born and raised, so he's always emphasized to me and my brother about just how basketball wealthy the DMV is, and just playing on teams like Prospect U, Team Takeover, and team Durant growing up. It's just different." @FurmanMBB Cooper Bowser on his DMV… pic.twitter.com/lrORhUkwnO — District of Buckets (@BucketsDistrict) March 20, 2026

Bowser Joins Portal Class Already Taking Shape

Bowser isn't the only piece Calipari's staff added this week.

Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday night, giving Arkansas two portal pledges in a single day.

Wilkinson hadn't signed at the time of this report but was expected to finalize his paperwork in the very near future.

Bowser gives the Hogs an interior presence who doesn't need the ball on the perimeter to be effective.

His shooting efficiency — he shot above 64% from the field in each of his three college seasons — makes him the kind of big who can convert on catch-and-finish opportunities and two-hand lobs in half-court sets.

He's also shown the ability to protect the rim, with double-digit blocked shots totals across all three seasons at Furman.

For a program working to rebuild its roster through the transfer portal under Calipari, landing a three-year college veteran who's already played on a March Madness stage is a meaningful early step.

Bowser showed he can handle pressure moments, and he'll bring that experience with him to Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas fans won't have to wait long to see what the offseason additions look like in Razorback red.

For now, the signing of Cooper Bowser gives the Hogs their first confirmed piece of the puzzle ... and it came really fast.

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