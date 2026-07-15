Brazile Bounced Back From Poor NBA Debut, Injury In Best Way Possible

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trevon Brazile scored five points in what was an unremarkable NBA Summer League debut on July 10 before missing the Nuggets' July 11 game due to a shoulder strain.

He bounced back by scoring the most points he has ever scored in a basketball game at the professional or collegiate levels.

In just his second NBA game, Brazile put up a game-high 32 points on 11-19 (58 percent) shooting from the floor, leading the Nuggets to a 106-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas.

It was an excellent performance from Brazile and one that was unexpected given his poor debut and the fact that he never hit the 30-point mark in college. His career high came against Texas on March 5, when he dropped 28 points in his final game at Bud Walton Arena.

In addition to his scoring outburst — which made him the second rookie Razorback to hit the 30-point mark in Summer League play this year alongside Meleek Thomas — Brazile pulled down six rebounds, recorded a steal and blocked a shot.

Brazile's big night made the Nuggets look especially smart after they signed him to a four-year contract worth $9.3 million.

"I know I can fit in this league really nice," Brazile told ESPN post-game. "This was a perfect team for me to go to. The whole time, I was saying fit over pick for the draft. I think I went to the perfect place."

The first half of Tuesday's game was particularly impressive for Brazile, who shot 6-8 over the first 20 minutes of action and made a difficult buzzer-beater three to end the second quarter.

TREVON BRAZILE BANKS IN THE DEEP 3-POINTER TO END THE FIRST HALF 🤯



A game-high 19 points and 5 triples at the break for the Nuggets rookie on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/37Q37RI5XI — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2026

With a defender in his face, Brazile shot the ball while falling back and banked it in to give Denver a 60-51 halftime lead in a game it won by three points.

Brazile made six triples on the night on 12 attemps, including a clutch one in the fourth quarter that put the Nuggets up by 12. While it nearly gave up the lead in the closing minutes, Denver held on to earn a victory that had Brazile's writing all over it.

Brazile’s up to 32 with this bucket. When he’s shooting like this, his potential is limitless.



So great to see. pic.twitter.com/OVUtQUAugH — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) July 15, 2026

With Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. stealing much of the Summer League spotlight for rookie Hogs, Brazile has now thrown his hat into the ring and proven to the NBA that he's worthy of being talked about, too.

Brazile had quite the ride in Fayetteville, and had every opportunity to leave for NIL purposes during his career. However, he always chose the Razorbacks and coach John Calipari out of pure love for the school and program.

There was a genuine belief from him that Arkansas offered everything he needed to make it to the NBA. WIth such a high-scoring and efficient performance, it'll only benefit him from a conifidence standpoint that he truly belongs in the league.

Prior to the NBA Draft, Calipari put a full fledged endorsement of his former stretch big man, and for at least one night Brazile proved him right.

“[He is] 6-foot-10," Calipari said. "Head on the rim above the square, blocking shots. Flying. How about being able to make a three point shot? All the intangibles that they’re looking for in the league.

"Being positionless. Being able to guard multiple positions. Being able to switch. I love coaching him, and I’m telling you: his ceiling, where he’s going to go, I’m going to say it again: 40‑inch jump. Flies up and down the court. He’s 6-foot-10 with skill. Someone’s going to get a heck of a player.”

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