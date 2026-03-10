Men’s Basketball Bracket Watch: Bubble Teams’ Chances Dwindle

Welcome to championship week! It’s perhaps the busiest week of the year in college basketball, an all-out race to lock in spots in the NCAA tournament with Selection Sunday just days away and the process of building the bracket slowly but surely beginning. Throughout the week, Sports Illustrated will have daily and in some cases even more frequent updates with all the latest in projecting the field of 68. Here’s a look at where things stand entering Tuesday.

Automatic Bids Decided Tuesday

CAA: No. 3 Hofstra vs. No. 4 Monmouth, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Hofstra vs. No. 4 Monmouth, 7 p.m. ET Horizon League: No. 1 Wright State vs. No. 3 Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Wright State vs. No. 3 Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m. ET MAAC: No. 1 Merrimack vs. No. 3 Siena, 9 p.m. ET

No. 1 Merrimack vs. No. 3 Siena, 9 p.m. ET WCC: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9 p.m. ET

On the Bubble

Last Four Byes

UCF

NC State

Missouri

Santa Clara

Last Four In

Texas

VCU

SMU

Auburn

First Four Out

Virginia Tech

Indiana

Stanford

New Mexico

Next Four Out

Cincinnati

Oklahoma

San Diego State

Seton Hall

It was a horrific weekend for bubble teams. Essentially every team on the fringes of the tournament field outside of VCU dropped games, with so many missed opportunities to strengthen cases for spots in the field.

The good news for many of those teams is their losses weren’t as damaging as they might have been otherwise. The bad news is the bubble is very likely to shrink in the coming days as the second wave of conference tournaments get underway. If Miami (Ohio) loses in the MAC tournament, that takes away one at-large spot. If Utah State loses in the Mountain West tournament, that removes another. VCU winning the Atlantic 10 tournament would clinch its bid; a third team from the A-10 emerging other than the Rams and Saint Louis would steal one more slot. And that’s not even discussing any other potential bid-steal candidates over the next week.

That’s why Auburn, in particular, should enter the weekend not feeling great despite being the last team in our projected field. It might take two wins for the Tigers to dance, and even that might not be enough given the headwind of having 16 losses on the ledger by Selection Sunday.

Tuesday’s Bubble Games to Monitor

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m. ET

Cincinnati vs. Utah, 3 p.m. ET

SMU vs. Syracuse, 4:30 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

SMU has collapsed of late, entering the ACC tournament losers of four straight. The Mustangs are in the projected field as of today, but a loss to Syracuse (particularly given SMU’s trend of late) might be enough to knock them out.

It’s a definite must-win game for Virginia Tech against Wake Forest with the Hokies currently on the wrong side of our projected cut line. A victory might move the needle marginally, but the real benefit is a crack at Clemson on Wednesday.

Stanford and Cincinnati each have gained late bubble steam with key wins, while others have lost around them. In spite of that, both have work to do this week for a serious shot at the Dance. Consider their games Tuesday must-wins for the opportunity to continue to build their case later in the week.

Projected Field

Bold teams have clinched their automatic bid.

* — Projected automatic qualifiers.

East Region

No. 1 Duke* vs. No. 16 UMBC*/Bethune-Cookman*

No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Utah Valley*

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)*

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Portland State*

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wright State*

Midwest Region

No. 1 Michigan* vs. No. 16 Howard*/Lehigh*

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 South Florida*

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Stephen F. Austin*

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Texas/VCU

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Troy

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Missouri

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Furman

West Region

No. 1 Arizona* vs. No. 16 LIU

No. 8 Utah State* vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 St. John’s* vs. No. 12 Liberty*

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 SMU/Auburn

No. 3 Gonzaga* vs. No. 14 UC Irvine*

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 10 Saint Louis*

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Merrimack*

South Region

No. 1 Florida* vs. No. 16 Queens

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Ohio State

No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Yale*

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Hofstra*

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Santa Clara

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 NC State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

