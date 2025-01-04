All Hogs

BREAKING: Status of Davis Revealed Ahead of Hogs' SEC Opener

After no answers on Razorbacks' guard, availability report gives idea for Tennessee game

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis on the court against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis on the court against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The injury status of Johnell Davis was considered up in the air after Monday’s 92-62 victory over Oakland. Coach John Calipari was asked if fans would see him play against Tennessee but the answer was a short “I don’t know.”

Davis is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena, according to the SEC’s availability report. The transfer guard from Florida Atlantic has been out of the lineup with a wrist injury since the Razorbacks’ Dec. 14 home victory over UCA when he scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and a 50% mark from three. 

When Kenny Payne met with the media Thursday to preview Arkansas’ SEC opener, Davis’ health was brought up with a promising report.

“Yes, he’s been practicing,” Payne said. “He’s getting better. He’s still missing a little bit of his rhythm but he’s back and he’s getting better every day. He’s been going hard.”

Since transferring to Arkansas as the No. 1 portal prospect, Davis was believed to be the go-to option offensively but has blended into the rotation instead. He is averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game on 46% shooting from the field, 39% from three and a career-high 89% at the free throw line.

