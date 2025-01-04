BREAKING: Status of Davis Revealed Ahead of Hogs' SEC Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The injury status of Johnell Davis was considered up in the air after Monday’s 92-62 victory over Oakland. Coach John Calipari was asked if fans would see him play against Tennessee but the answer was a short “I don’t know.”
Davis is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena, according to the SEC’s availability report. The transfer guard from Florida Atlantic has been out of the lineup with a wrist injury since the Razorbacks’ Dec. 14 home victory over UCA when he scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and a 50% mark from three.
When Kenny Payne met with the media Thursday to preview Arkansas’ SEC opener, Davis’ health was brought up with a promising report.
“Yes, he’s been practicing,” Payne said. “He’s getting better. He’s still missing a little bit of his rhythm but he’s back and he’s getting better every day. He’s been going hard.”
Since transferring to Arkansas as the No. 1 portal prospect, Davis was believed to be the go-to option offensively but has blended into the rotation instead. He is averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game on 46% shooting from the field, 39% from three and a career-high 89% at the free throw line.