Greenberg Divides SEC into Three Tiers: Where are Hogs?
Seth Greenberg was a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year and has been an entertaining and insightful announcer on ESPN's college basketball telecasts since 2012.
For anyone counting, that time frame covers three Arkansas basketball coaches, four Razorback football coaches plus two interims, and one Hogs baseball boss. One year earlier and you add another hoops and gridiron coach.
On the Monday telecast of Arkansas' 92-62 second-half blowout of Oakland, the halftime feature allowed plenty of time for Greenberg to assess the country's best basketball conference. That, of course, is the SEC, which boasts four of the nation's top six teams in the AP poll, five in the top 10, and 10 total.
Greenberg noted that 14 of the league's 16 teams were ranked in the NET top 50, with LSU at 54. South Carolina is down at 85th and wondering how many games it could possibly win this year against league opponents.
The answer is not many, it seems. Greenberg separated all 16 teams into three tiers — which means he didn't go out on any shaky limbs to provide in-depth analysis.
Of course, this is still before any SEC games are played and it's tough to separate the wheat from the chaff, an old saying meaning what's good and what isn't. So far, everybody's good.
Greenberg's top tier:
* Tennessee (13-0): Zakai Zeigler, point guard, "It starts with him."
* Auburn (12-1): "The most complete team in the country."
* Alabama (11-2): "The most explosive team in the country offensively."
* Florida (13-0): "Undefeated, dynamic backcourt."
* Kentucky (11-2): "They share the basketball. I like the roster construction."
* Oklahoma (13-0): "Jeremiah Fears, freshman guard." He is amazing.
Second tier:
* Texas A&M (11-2)
* Mississippi State (12-1)
* Arkansas (11-2)
* Ole Miss (11-2)
* Texas (11-2)
* Missouri (11-2)
* Georgia (12-1)
"A&M has a disruptive defense, can dominate the glass," Greenberg said. "Missouri, look what they did to Kansas (won 76-67), very talented group. Georgia, best start since 1930-31 at 12-1."
Third tier:
* Vanderbilt (12-1)
* LSU (11-2)
* South Carolina (10-3)
"All of these teams could be NCAA Tournament teams and win a game," Greenberg said. "LSU's had injuries."
Greenberg said ESPN bracketologist Joe Linardi projects 13 of the 16 SEC teams to be included in the 68-team NCAA Tournament.
The SEC schedule tips off Saturday with a full slate of conference contests (all times Central):
• No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky, 10 a.m.
• Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss, 11 a.m.
• No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee, 12 p.m.
• South Carolina at No. 17 Mississippi State, 1 p.m.
• Vanderbilt at LSU, 2:30 p.m.
• Missouri at No. 2 Auburn, 3 p.m.
• No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama, 5 p.m.
• Texas at No. 13 Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
The Razorbacks host Ole Miss on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Florida on Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. Both games are at Bud Walton Arena and televised by ESPN2.