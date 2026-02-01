Bud Walton Buzz Fades as Kentucky Spoils Razorbacks' Attempted Comeback

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If anyone bought a ticket to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday night hoping for a slow burn, congratulations. You got exactly that.

Unfortunately for Arkansas fans, the ending wasn’t the payoff kind.

It was more of the “I think we’ve seen this movie before” kind, complete with early exits and a quiet shuffle toward the doors.

Kentucky’s 85-77 win over Arkansas managed to fizzle, spark, and then fizzle again, all in one evening.

The Wildcats showed up desperate. The Razorbacks showed up eventually.

By the time the Hogs did, a good chunk of the building had already accepted the ending.

The opening minutes told everyone how the night might go. Arkansas came out flat, again, and Kentucky happily took advantage.

The Wildcats built a 13-point lead in the first half while the home crowd cycled through confusion, frustration, and that familiar SEC feeling of “surely this will turn.”

It did, for a while.

The Razorbacks clawed back, chipped away, and finally woke the building up when they surged ahead by four midway through the second half.

That stretch felt like the point where Bud Walton remembered it was Bud Walton. The noise rose. The energy picked up. For a brief moment, it looked like Arkansas was about to flip the script.

And then the script flipped itself back.

Kentucky didn’t panic. The Wildcats leaned into the mess, rebounded and stayed physical. They waited for Arkansas to blink, and the Hogs obliged.

“Two things happened, and you can talk shooting and all that,” coach John Calipari said after the game. “They out-toughed us. The thing we talked about, rebounding, they out-rebounded by nine, 10 rebounds. And we said, ‘You’re not winning the game unless you do that’, and then throw on top of it, we didn’t make free throws, again.”

That wasn’t coach-speak. It was math.

Kentucky won the rebounding battle 35-24, including 10 offensive boards that turned into 10 second-chance points.

Those extra possessions didn’t come with fireworks. They came with elbows, effort, and a willingness to be annoying.

Arkansas didn’t match it.

Then came the whistles. Seven technical fouls in total, because apparently this game needed another subplot.

Kentucky managed to collect three technicals in a 38-second stretch, a gift-wrapped opportunity for the Razorbacks to swing momentum without running a play.

The Hogs went 4-for-6 at the line.

Malique Ewin missed both of his attempts, one badly enough to draw a groan, before Darius Acuff Jr. steadied things by making the next four. Helpful, sure. Decisive, no.

Arkansas didn’t escape the technical fun either. Two second-half technicals led to a stretch where Kentucky shot six free throws without taking a dribble.

The Wildcats made five of them, sparking a 7-0 run that pushed the lead to seven with just over seven minutes left.

That’s about when the realization set in. The noise dipped. The stands shifted.

Fans started doing the math in their heads. This one wasn’t swinging back.

“When they got the (physicality) of the game, they did some things and didn’t respond the way we talked,” Calipari said. “And I knew the game was going to be physical. I told them, and it may be a little chippy, and I said, but you cannot get a technical or do something that costs us a game, and it’s exactly what happened.”

The box score almost tries to trick you. Arkansas shot nearly 50 percent from the field. The problem lived everywhere else.

The Razorbacks went 3-for-14 from three-point range and finished at 60 percent from the free-throw line. For whatever mysterious reason that problem came up again.

“You know, we again, we shoot 49% almost 50%, but we’re 3 for 14 and 60% from the line,” Calipari said. “That’s not winning basketball.”

It didn’t help that two starters never really arrived. Karter Knox and Nick Pringle combined for zero points. Knox grabbed one rebound. Pringle grabbed none.

On a night decided by toughness and effort, Arkansas didn’t get much of either from those spots.

“I met with Karter after because I told him, ‘we’re not winning without you playing,’” Calipari said. “But Billy is playing with so much emotion and passion, he deserves to be on the floor, which may mean I got to play both of them.”

Pringle’s struggles didn’t come with panic, but they came with honesty.

“It wasn’t one of his better games, but I love the kid,” Calipari said. “Enjoyed coaching him, but he’s got to give us more. And it’s mainly defending and rebounding and flying up and down the court.”

Billy Richmond III did his part to keep things interesting longer than they probably deserved to be.

He finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, added five rebounds, and played like someone who understood what the night required. He was one of only two players with a positive plus-minus.

“Billy wanted to be Billy,” Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas said. “Come in and impact the game. An amazing player, can get to it on offense and defense.”

By the final minutes, the arena told the story better than the scoreboard. Fans filtered out early, not angry, just resigned.

It felt familiar. Kentucky fans did the same thing last year when the Razorbacks ran them out. Turns out, the feeling travels well.

The loss drops Arkansas to 16-6 overall and 6-3 in SEC play, still fine on paper, heavier in context.

The Razorbacks now get a full week before heading to Mississippi State, a pause that Calipari planned regardless of the result.

“It comes at a good time,” he said. “It would have been better after a win to regroup, but the kids, I was going to give them two days off whether we won or lost.”

Arkansas didn’t lose because of one run or one whistle.

The Hogs lost because desperation showed up early, stayed late, and wore them down.

Bud Walton Arena woke up just in time to realize it wasn’t going to matter and might as well go home.

