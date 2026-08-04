FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took a minute for the Razorbacks to get their sea legs, but Arkansas took a 37-29 lead into the locker room Monday against Toros Del Valle and then outscored it 54-20 to earn a 91-49 victory.

The Hogs are now 3-0 in Nassau going into the finale of their foreign tour in the Bahamas on Monday against the University of Calgary.

Here are three takeaways from Monday's game.

Hogs by the numbers 📈



Andrews: 15 PTS | 13 REB

Smith Jr.: 13 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL

Richmond: 13 PTS | 4-8 FG

Thompson: 12 PTS | 4-8 FG pic.twitter.com/DpcD2EWTwK — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) August 4, 2026

Balanced Scoring Across The Board

In Arkansas' first two games in the Bahamas, there was clear separation between the leading scorer and the rest of the team. That wasn't the case on Monday, but it wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

Four Hogs got into double figures, with JJ Andrews scoring a team-high 15 points on 4-8 shooting from the field. Jordan Smith Jr. and Billy Richmond each contributed 13, with Davion Thompson pouring in 12.

Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Caleb Ourigou all had eight for Arkansas, which had a very balanced scoring attack. It's nice to have a clear leading scorer, but it's not a bad thing to have multiple guys who can consistently score the rock, either.

Is Ourigou Starting to Separate Himself Among Big Men?

Ourigou was far from flawless on Monday, as his eight-point effort came on 3-8 shooting from the field and a 2-5 mark from the foul line. He did, however, get into the starting lineup and played the most minutes (20) of any Arkansas big men.

For a team that was looking for a leading man at the five going into the summer, Ourigou may be the answer. There's still a long way to go before he ends up starting on opening night, but the decision to make him one of the first five on the floor on Monday is notable.

Shooting Left Much To Be Desired From

Make no bones about it: Arkansas played well on Monday. They won by 42. They scored 91 points.

Still, the Razorbacks only shot 44 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and perhaps the most damning number of all, 66 percent (27-41) from the foul line.

Arkansas shot 75 percent from the charity stripe a year ago and needs to be around that number again this year in order to have a real shot at winning games in March.

Again, there's no reason for panic (it's August, after all) but the Hogs have to shoot better from the free throw line when the season starts.

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