Calipari Adds Another Razorbacks' Home Non-Conference Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As we get another trickle about a possible Arkansas opponent, the Razorbacks' non-conference schedule is starting to take shape. There is a report of John Calipari adding a December game in Fayetteville.
Apparently, North Carolina A&T will be coming to Bud Walton Arena for a game Dec. 21, according to the story by Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org. Most of the game we know about won't be at home so far.
Arkansas 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule (reported)
• Nov. 28 vs. Illinois, Kansas City, Mo. (Possible MTE)
• Dec. 3 at Miami (SEC-ACC Challenge)
• Dec. 11 vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden in New York (Jimmy V Classic)
• Dec. 14 vs. UCA at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.
• Dec. 21 vs. North Carolina AT&T (Bud Walton Arena)
• Dec. 30 vs. Oakland (Bud Walton Arena)
Most of the stuff is done of who we're playing," Calipari has said earlier about the scheduling process. "Then, there may be one team that I try to do a home at home with, but we're going to play in Little Rock, we're going to play in Dallas. You need national games. You've got to play in Madison Square Garden."
He wants to play those big games on the biggest stages, which is good for the Razorbacks' program. Calipari wasn't brought to town with all the hoopla back in April to not have that and probably the price fans have to pay is not a lot of games in December.
Don't expect to have the full schedule for awhile, though. It is a process that continues all the way to September quite a bit.
