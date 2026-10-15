MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Just a tad over 12 months ago, Arkansas coach John Calipari stood in front of the crowd at the 2025-26 SEC Media Days telling the world that he'd hang up his blazer if college basketball recruiting became transactional.

A witty comment that turned completely viral within hours because it was a true reflection of the state of college athletics, and that truth still stands.

“If we stay transformational, I can still so this, I feel good," Calipari said at SEC Basketball Media Days last year. "They say biologically I’m 48, so I’m good. But, I tell these guys, if it gets transactional, I’m done. We’ve already done a lot, but as long as it stays that way, then I can help these two and the other players on our team get where they’re trying to go."

Talk about transformational for a minute, because that's exactly what he was able to do with young athletes such as Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. Two guards who had been heavily relied on throughout their prep careers learned to play together before heading to the NBA.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Darius Acuff against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

That is nearly the same case this year except this roster has quite a few more impact freshmen on it than in years past. And while there is expected to be hiccups, miscues and growing pains throughout the season, Calipari is ready to ride the wave no matter how choppy, tough or smooth they come.

"We have eight freshmen on this team. I go in every day loving it," Calipari said on Wednesday. "They want to be coached. 'Tell us what I have to do.' It's not what you want to show, it's what they want to see. We got scouts in every day we're practicing. There's two or three scouts in there.

Those NBA scouts are looking for those who are ready to hit the ground running as freshman with a chance to become draft picks, or even lottery selections. Calipari isn't the kind of coach who undervalues what having 20-plus scouts at pro-days and practices mean for the trajectory for this team.

He knows they have the potential to be good, but there is still reason to push them to their limits each day.

"It's not what you want to show, it's what they want to see," Calipari continued. "As long as I can impact young people that way, I'm good. I'm good. If it is a 28-year-old, man, stop. I mean, what am I doing? Why am I doing this? Do I want to win? C'mon, you guys know me well enough. I'd like to win a championship.

"We have a group that thinks they can, but they have no idea what that would take. That's part of what my job is, teaching them how to win, how to play in tough games."

Arkansas certainly has one of the tougher regular season schedules. It may not be as stacked in comparison to last season playing every Elite Eight team from the year before.

However, the Razorbacks' second game of the seasons comes against Virginia in Washington D.C. followed by other neutral settings such as Indiana (New York City), Michigan State (Detroit), and Arizona (Phoenix). Arkansas will also hit the road for the ACC-SEC Challenge by going up agaisnt North Carolina under new coach Mike Malone.

"Our schedule's ridiculous," Calipari said. "Why I opened the season with Virginia, I must have been on crack. Then you go Michigan State. What? Then you go we're going to go play in Phoenix, play Arizona. Indiana, way better than I thought. We're playing them in New York. Then we play an easy one, North Carolina in the Dean Dome. What?

"I must have lost my mind when I did all that with this group being so young. That and the fact, what league are we in? This league. What's that mean? Last year we played I think eight of the Elite Eight teams we played last year. So this year, when you start talking all those teams, talking 12, 14 NCAA tournament teams that you're going to end up playing in this league. Some of 'em twice."

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he chased a few rabbits in the field, knowing that he halfway answered a question but with his pattened Capiparism.

"I don't know what you asked me, but that's my answer."

And while Calipari might've forgotten the original question, his answer revealed plenty about why he's still coaching. It's all about developing young players and preparing them for the ultimate goal of playing in the NBA and teaching them how to appreciate winning at the highestlevel.

With such a demanding schedule ahead, the Razorbacks will provide plenty of opportunities to do all three. As long as that process remains transformational rather than transactional, Calipari doesn't sound like someone ready to hang up his blazer anytime soon.

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