Calipari, Arkansas extend scholarship offers to twin 7-footers in New York
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari took the next step in his priority recruitment of twin towers on Tuesday after watching them work out a day earlier.
"Arkansas (Coach Cal) has offered 7-foot twins Adonia and Darius Ratliff," was the word we received on Tuesday from a source at Archbishop Stepinac (West Plains, N.Y.), which is the Ratliff's high school.
We were the first to report on Monday morning that Calipari and his son, Arkansas assistant coach Brad Calipari, would be at Stepinac on Monday afternoon to see the Ratliffs.
The Calipari's were courtside for a scheduled 2:15 p.m. Monday workout by the twins.
A source told us on Sunday that the Ratliff twins were a recruiting "priority" for Arkansas, which is now validated by the offers.
The next step in their recruitment will be to set an upcoming official visit date to Arkansas, and a source told us on Monday that those OV's are currently in the process of being scheduled.
The Caliparis' Monday visit marks at least the fourth stop by Arkansas' coaching staff since early September to see the twins at Stepinac.
It was the first for the elder Calipari, second for his son.
Assistant coach Chuck Martin had been out twice recently (actually, three times counting an April 30 trip to Stepinac), while Hogs associate head coach Kenny Payne popped in last week.
Arkansas is not the only school to flock to Stepinac in recent weeks to see the Ratliffs. They took an official visit recently to Alabama.
Tide head coach Nate Oats, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, and assistant coaches from Florida, Creighton, and Oklahoma State have also been out to see them in the past couple of weeks, too.
The frontline duo is versatile with the ability to shoot three-pointers as well as using dribble-drive craft to create shots in the mid-range, and of course they can finish above the rim at the basket.
Darius Ratliff is listed as a 7-foot, 215-pound center, and he is ranked as the No. 52 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.
Adonis Ratliff is also listed as a 7-foot, 215-pound center, and he is ranked as the No. 86 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.
Their father, Theo Ratliff, was a longtime NBA center who was an all pro.
Their sister, Yasmeen Ratliff, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball team in the late 2010s.
Hogs no longer in mix for 2026 sharpshooter from Noth Carolina
Arkansas will no longer host 2026 Cole Cloer (6-7 wing, IMG Academy, national Top 30, 4-star prospect) on an official visit that was planned for Oct. 3-5.
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Cloer released his final five list of schools: North Carolina State, North Carolina, UConn, Alabama, and Florida.
A source told us his Arkansas visit had been cancelled prior to his list coming out, but it was not made clear whether or not Cloer cancelled the visit or if Arkansas' coaching staff did.
Calipari and Hogs associate head coach Chin Coleman visited with Clower on the IMG Academy campus on Thursday, Sept. 4.
Cloer's final five list is part of the original eight schools he listed back in July as the leaders for his services.
Then in late July, Cloer picked up scholarship offers from both Arkansas and Kentucky, and he subsequently set up OVs to both schools.
However, in the end he cancelled visits to both schools.
He also more recently picked up an offer from Kansas, but apparently the Jayhawks are not in his plans, either.
Hogs assistant stopped on way to see 2028 in-state target Monday
Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin was at Benton High School on Monday to see 2028 Arkansas offer Anthony Spratt, Jr., during Panthers practice.
"It feels great," Spratt told us on Monday just after his team practiced. "I always dreamed about this, having D1 coaches at my stuff. And now just seeing it, it's like a dream come true.
"It's real crazy, but still I've got to stay humble, and do what I'm supposed to do to show the coaches that I want to play at the Division 1 level."
Spratt (6-6 wing) was offered a scholarship by Arkansas head coach John Calipari just over a month ago.
He was told by Calipari at the time that he was the youngest player Calipari had ever offered a scholarship.
Spratt has been invited to the upcoming prestigious Coach Wootten Top 150 Camp as well as the Team USA junior national team camp (Oct. 9-13) in Colorado Springs, Colo.
As a high school freshman in 2024-25, Spratt was a key contributor to Benton's first ever state title (5A) in basketball.
He later starred for 15U Brad Beal Elite during spring-and-summer Nike E15 play.
In June during a scholastic event in Kansas City, Mo., Calipari was courtside to watch Spratt and Benton compete.
While in North Carolina for a recent CP3 Rising Stars camp, Spratt took unofficial visits to Duke, Noth Carolina, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest.
He plans to take an unofficial visit to Arkansas in the near future.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)