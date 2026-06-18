Who Will Draft Brendan Sorsby? What Seven NFL Coaches Have Said Before the Supplemental Draft

Between now and the start of the preseason, the biggest question in the NFL is who will take Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby decided to apply for the NFL supplemental draft earlier this week before the June 22 deadline. While Sorsby initially fought to retain his NCAA eligibility after placing thousands of bets during his college career, he has decided to head to the pros. He is slated to hold a pro day on July 10, and the supplemental draft will be held sometime later that month.

Assuming the NFL accepts Sorsby’s application, he will be the best player to enter the supplemental draft in over a decade. No player has been selected in the supplemental draft since 2019, and the event hasn’t even been held since 2023.

As one NFC offensive coordinator recently told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “I hate to say it, you hate to make this comparison to [Patrick] Mahomes and Caleb [Williams], but he has that twitch, the arm angles of [Matthew] Stafford. His arm is electric. It would’ve been by far the best in this [2026] class. Zach Wilson’s arm was that way, extremely talented, too. As a thrower, his arm would be top eight or so in the league.”

Drafting Sorsby, of course, would be a massive risk. Sorsby went to rehab to seek treatment for his gambling addiction, but there are few things the NFL takes more seriously than gambling on the league and interfering with the integrity of the game. Sorsby is talented, but this risk will also come into play as teams address his draft stock.

As teams weigh whether or not to place a bid on Sorsby over the next month, here’s a look at what seven NFL coaches have already said about the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns always seem to have too many quarterbacks on their roster yet never the right guy, so naturally, they would be viewed as contenders to potentially select Sorsby. Cleveland currently is holding a rather uninspiring quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and a player such as Sorsby could offer more hope as a future option.

However, coach Todd Monken doesn’t appear too interested in gambling on Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to wanna go down that road,” Monken told reporters earlier this month. “That’s my opinion, that’s not Andrew’s. I like the quarterbacks we have. I think that's a slippery slope, irrespective of talent, in terms of the situation he’s put himself in. ... He put himself in that situation, we’ve seen in other sports players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports. … From my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that that's going to be your franchise quarterback if he's ever eligible to play in the NFL.”

General manager Andrew Berry later addressed Sorsby as well, but did not take a stance like Monken did. Instead, Berry left the matter at, “No different than what we do every year, we’ll do the work on prospects and then we’ll make the appropriate decision.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry on possible interest in QB Brendan Sorsby https://t.co/uWQeegJImC pic.twitter.com/JBjYM8VFJS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 2, 2026

Berry later said of Sorsby during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, “There are two questions I ask because ... Is this a bad person or did they make a bad decision? The second is what are they doing after the fact to correct the behavior? Is this a pattern of decision-making and if so, have they done something to stop the pattern?”

“The most important thing in Brendan’s case is what he does from here,” Berry continued. “Obviously it’s a great first step to get the help that he needs, but then it’s like what is around him, what is he doing to make sure he can maintain healthy habits moving forward. ... I think, probably, within society so to speak, we could all stand to use a little bit more grace.”

New York Jets

The Jets are another quarterback-needy team that could seemingly have interest in Sorsby come next month. They are committed to starting Geno Smith this season and selected a developmental quarterback in Cade Klubnik in the fourth round, but would that stop them from considering bringing in Sorsby?

For now, coach Aaron Glenn does not have answers.

“I’m focused on the guys that we have here now, and that’s something that I’m sure me and [Darren Mougey] and I are focused on, but listen, I’ve got the quarterbacks here that we’re focused on right now,” Glenn told reporters.

Aaron Glenn is asked about Brendan Sorsby possibly entering the supplemental draft:



"Focused on the guys that we have here now. I'm sure that's something me and Moug will talk about." pic.twitter.com/R8nGAanzMd — SNY Jets (@snyjets) June 16, 2026

Detroit Lions

The Lions firmly have their starter in Jared Goff, but teams such as Detroit could also consider bringing in Sorsby as a backup. As Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr pointed out, the teams with a need at quarterback aren’t necessarily the ones best suited to bring in Sorsby. The Lions also notably have had several players that have gone through gambling suspensions, including star receiver Jameson Williams.

“All I can tell you is that we look at everything,” Campbell told reporters this week. “[General manager] Brad [Holmes] looks at everything, and so nothing is off the docket, so our eyes are open. Doesn’t mean we will make a move or we won’t.”

Denver Broncos

While Sean Payton and the Broncos are more than pleased with Bo Nix—a quarterback Payton had sought after during the 2024 NFL draft—the longtime coach weighed in on the Sorsby conversation during minicamp this week.

“It’s been a minute from a supplemental standpoint that we looked at someone that’s been discussed,” Payton said. “I know it’s why he’s entering the supplemental also. But he obviously must be talented. I really haven’t had a chance to evaluate an underclassman like that. I think teams will do their due diligence and look at the body of work, and also all, the other things relative to making a decision like that in the supplemental draft. It’s not unprecedented; it’s precedented. There have been other players that—it’s been a minute—but I think the same criteria will have to go into anyone’s decision making relative to, what’s their vision, and do they like him and does he fit.”

Los Angeles Chargers

Like the Lions, the Chargers do not necessarily have a need for Sorsby given that they have Justin Herbert and a backup in Trey Lance. While Jim Harbaugh was asked to weigh in on Sorsby, he mostly refrained from the topic.

“I know sometimes it’s what’s the hot topic of the day, and ‘hey, Coach Harbaugh, weigh in on it,’” Harbaugh said, via The California Post. “I stand here not knowing the details. So I’ll pass.”

Dallas Cowboys

Similarly to the Harbaugh-led Chargers, the Sorsby situation is not necessarily a pressing issue for Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys.

“Honestly, I know it’s a big storyline, I haven’t followed it much,” Schottenheimer acknowledged. “I’m aware just enough to be dangerous. I really don’t have any honest opinions. If we get to the point where we’re interested then certainly I’ll have an opinion. But as of now, it doesn’t affect my life. I’m focused on the 90 guys we have here,"

Tennessee Titans

Titans coach Robert Saleh, who is already working with a talented young quarterback in Cam Ward, simply said of Sorsby, “I have no comment on the young man.”

Saleh also noted that the NFL does a “really good job” educating the players on the league’s rules around gambling every year.

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