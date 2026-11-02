The Vikings Traded J.J. McCarthy, But Their QB Problems Are Far From Resolved

The NFL’s last unbeaten team has fallen. After starting the season 6–0, the Vikings’ offensive woes finally came to a head, resulting in their first loss of the season, a 19–15 defeat at the hands of the Lions.

The Vikings’ lack of answers at the quarterback position has cost them again. Despite facing a Lions defense that entered this week ranked last in the league in passing yards allowed per game (291.8) and 26th in points allowed per game (27.5), the Vikings mustered only 266 yards, including 210 passing.

For the sixth consecutive week, Brian Flores’s defense held its opponent to fewer than 20 points—even though it faced a high-powered Lions offense averaging 30.7 points per game before Sunday, which ranked second. The defense did its part, but the offense failed to get into a rhythm in either the run or pass game, culminating in their first loss of the season.

“I thought he made some big-time throws,” coach Kevin O’Connell said of Kyler Murray after the game. “... I just thought in general there were some positives, but there are still some plays we’re leaving out there that will help with the overall rhythm of the game. We’ve gotta continue to find the best way to get him comfortable. Get him feeling like he can consistently throw completions.”

“Too much inconsistency,” Murray said . “We didn’t execute at a high enough level in a hostile environment on the road against a good team. Thought we had our opportunities to get it done today, but we just didn’t.”

After inconsistent quarterback play mired the Vikings’ 2025 campaign, they turned to Murray in the offseason. Third-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled through much of his 10 starts with the Vikings in 2025, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 picks. He was inconsistent, often throwing the ball inaccurately or simply too hard at his attempted target.

So, the Vikings brought in Murray and held a competition between him and McCarthy. Murray won the job, in a battle that many believe was set up for him to win. McCarthy also struggled in the preseason , leading to the Vikings making him their No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz. A month later, they traded McCarthy to the Giants for a fifth-round pick.

Murray’s signing has done little to improve their level of quarterback play. Questions remained about how Murray would fit into Kevin O’Connell’s offense entering the year, and those questions remain. Entering this game, Murray was targeting the middle of the field on 21.6% of his passes, the lowest rate of his career and by a Vikings quarterback under O’Connell, per Next Gen Stats. Typically, the Vikings target the middle of the field at an above-average rate. Next Gen Stats also details that while he has aligned under-center at a career-high rate (37% of snaps entering Sunday), he is doing so at the lowest rate by a quarterback under O’Connell.

So far this season, Murray has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He missed most of the first three games with a concussion, and the Vikings’ offense ranks just 24th in EPA per pass, 30th in success rate and 29th in passing yards per game.

While Murray is a former No. 1 pick and was a Pro Bowler early in his career in 2020 and ’21, he has not experienced that success since. Even a change of scenery and move to Minnesota hasn’t helped him rejuvenate his career.

As the Vikings’ offense lulls, McCarthy is coming off the best game of his career with the Giants. In an overtime win over the Texans, he completed a career-high 71.4% of his passes for 252 yards (another career-high) and made several impressive throws.

The Vikings decided to move on from McCarthy, even though he started only 10 games and several quarterbacks have turned their careers around when given time and another chance—something the Vikings saw firsthand with Sam Darnold. Instead, they looked for that second arc in Murray, rather than putting more time into McCarthy’s development. This isn’t to say that the Vikings’ offense would be better with McCarthy or that he will repeat his caliber of play vs. the Texans over the remainder of the season. Both are unknowns right now. But, it wouldn’t have hurt the Vikings to keep McCarthy on the depth chart as another option—especially when O’Connell has famously said , “I believe organizations fail young quarterbacks before young quarterbacks fail organizations.”

The Vikings are 6–1 and still lead the NFC North, but they will need more from the offense to sustain that standing. Perhaps Murray and the passing game will improve, and Justin Jefferson will no longer be frustrated and decline to speak to the media after a game. Or, the Vikings could trade for a running back like Jonathan Taylor to give the offense balance and a legitimate rushing attack. But if the offense remains in its current state throughout the season, the Vikings will find themselves in a familiar position when the offseason rolls around: in the market for a quarterback.

The Vikings will have options in the offseason, whether re-signing Murray, signing another veteran free agent like Mac Jones or trading for a different signal-caller that isn’t on the open market. But, if the Vikings end up drafting a quarterback once again, the question will be if they have the patience to develop him this time around.