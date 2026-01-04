Calipari: Arkansas supporting cast showed on itself against Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas didn't need a perfect night to open SECplay. It needed effort.

The Razorbacks earned an 86-75 win over No. 19 Tennessee, and afterward John Calipari focused less on points and more on habits.

Calipari said the Hogs’ supporting cast “told on itself,” explaining that certain players showed they were ready for SEC basketball when the game tightened.

Arkansas (11-3, 1-0 SEC) relied on defense and rebounding to separate late, especially during a key second-half stretch when Tennessee struggled to score.

That stretch was not defined by flashy plays. It was defined by discipline.

Tennessee (10-4, 0-1) entered the game known for physical rebounding. Arkansas met that challenge by matching it possession for possession.

Calipari said moments like that reveal which players are dependable when games turn uncomfortable.

Some players wait for plays. Others create value through effort. Those differences mattered Saturday night.

Calipari explains what “told on itself” means

Calipari said the phrase “told on itself” was not criticism. It was evaluation.

In his words, the game exposed which players defended, rebounded and sprinted back without being reminded. Those players earned trust.

One of them was Karter Knox.

Knox did not dominate early, but his impact showed late. With just over three minutes remaining, he knocked down a difficult three that extended Arkansas’ lead.

Calipari said Knox “told on himself” by staying aggressive instead of drifting through possessions.

That aggressiveness also showed up defensively, where Knox helped limit Tennessee’s second chances.

Arkansas needed that type of contribution to close the game. It got it.

Malique Ewin delivered a similar message after halftime.

Ewin’s second-half impact changed game

The Florida State transfer controlled the paint in the second half, blocked shots and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

His presence allowed Arkansas to defend more aggressively on the perimeter, knowing the rim was protected.

Calipari said Ewin “told on himself” by responding to halftime adjustments and playing with force.

During a 5-minute, 17-second stretch after the break, Tennessee struggled to score as Arkansas controlled the glass and limited clean looks.

That stretch swung momentum. It did not require scoring explosions. It required toughness.

Arkansas stayed composed when Tennessee pushed, using free throws and defensive stops to maintain control. Ewin’s approach helped steady the Hogs during those moments.

That steadiness mattered late.

What the rotation showed going forward

Calipari acknowledged that SEC games change how he manages minutes.

Development matters, but winning matters more.

Against Tennessee, the rotation tightened because certain players earned it through effort. Others saw shorter stints, including Billy Richmond, D.J. Wagner and Nick Pringle.

The decisions were not personal. They were situational.

Calipari said his responsibility is to win the game, and that means trusting players who respond under pressure.

For Arkansas, the win revealed something important early in league play.

The Razorbacks do not need perfect nights from their stars to beat ranked SEC teams. They need commitment from everyone else.

Against Tennessee, that commitment showed and as Calipari put it, the supporting cast told on itself.

Key takeaways

John Calipari said Arkansas’ supporting cast “told on itself” with effort in the SEC opener.

Karter Knox and Malique Ewin earned trust through defense, rebounding and free throws.

Arkansas showed it can win league games without relying solely on star scorers.

