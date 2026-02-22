Razorbacks Bounce Back Against Missouri for Convincing Home Victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a double-overtime loss at Alabama just three days ago there was a question as to how ready the Arkansas Razorbacks would be when Missouri rolled into Bud Walton Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks got off to a sluggish start early on as the Tigers took an early 9-4 lead 2:31 of the first half. Then, Arkansas proceeded to outscore their rival from the north the rest of the way to pick up a 94-86 victory.

Arkansas was led by five different players in double figures to reach the 20-win mark for the second straight year under John Calipari.

"I was ready to defend them today," Calipari said. "This is what I was going to tell them. 'They didn't have it, I've got your backs. You made more baskets, more threes, six blocks to one block and we lose [at Alabama]. "It's on the road and its crazy. 'Did you expect a letdown today?' I did. Half of this is the mental part, especially now. They'll have the rest of today off and Sunday off."

Big Game Bill

If there has been one player to suprisingly develop into a significant offensive contributor in SEC play it has to be Billy Richmond III.

Since being inserted into the starting lineup on a full-time basis due to a shortened rotation, Richmond has scored in double figures in six straight games. This includes a stretch of three games with 20+ points against Auburn, Alabama and Saturday against Missouri.

He hobbled off the court with less than a minute remaining in a considerable amount of pain based off his facial expression. With injuries already an issue with fellow sophomore Karter Knox undergoing meniscus surgery this week, it would be a devastating blow to lose Richmond for an extended period of time.

However, Calipari provided an encouraging update during his press conference that it could be a case of cramps.

"That was the quietest 21 point performance," Calipari said. "I just let Billy play today. We just draw things up for him and let him play. My guess is he was cramping [toward the end of the game].

"He's someone I'd say, 'Come on Grandma's boy. Get up.'"

Acuff Pacing SEC

Arkansas' star freshman Darius Acuff came into Saturday's game just decimal points behind Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard in the SEC scoring race. With his eighth straight 20-point performance, he has overtaken Hubbard 22.18 to 22.03 points per game.

Should Acuff continue his stretch of 20-point efforts, he could be on the verge of joining Mason Jones as Arkansas' second player to lead the SEC in scoring since 2020.

The Detroit native continues to put his city park style of basketball on display even during an off-night with 20 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, 1-of-3 from three point range, but came up big at the free throw line going 11-of-13 in 35 minutes of action.

Acuff continues to play poised for a first-year player even without having to score on each possession. He added five assists, four rebounds along zero turnovers for the fourth time in SEC play.

Coming Up Big

If Arkansas' big man would have showed up against Alabama like Malique Ewin did against Missouri, the Razorbacks could still be one game behind Florida for an SEC regular season title.

Ewin showed up with the opportunity for a bounce back performance against a legnthy Tigers squad that could go 7-foot to 7-foot-5 on occassion which limited looks at the basket.

The senior forward finished the night with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds and one turnover in 31 minutes of action.

He came up big on several second half defensive stretches, contesting several shots near the basket, and added one block.

